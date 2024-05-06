Sharks can help Lions with win over Benetton

Mike Greenaway The South African spotlight shifts this week from the Sharks and their flourishing ambitions in the Challenge Cup to the dogfight for places in the United Rugby Championship play-offs.

The in-form Sharks are out of the running for a top-eight finish but they can help their countrymen by beating eighth-placed Benetton in Durban on Saturday. The Lions would especially enjoy the favour as they consider how they can move up the ladder from 11th. The Joburgers have their destiny in their hands, to a degree, but it is non-negotiable for them to beat Cardiff at Ellis Park on Saturday and the Glasgow Warriors the following week. The Stormers face a must-win clash against the Dragons in Wales later this week. | BackpagePix Canan Moodie and the Bulls will have a tough test against the high-flying Glasgow Warriors at Loftus Versfeld. | BackpagePix The Lions conclude their campaign with a tough away match against the Stormers. In recent URC history, the Lions have beaten the Stormers in Cape Town but to repeat it will be a big ask.

The Lions understand that they simply have to beat Cardiff and Glasgow to have a chance of making the quarter-finals. Glasgow are currently top of the URC standings and former Springbok centre Franco Smith has done an excellent job in building the Scottish side into contenders for the title. But now they have to tour South Africa and the fourth-placed Bulls lie in wait. The Bulls will throw the kitchen sink at the Glaswegians as they try to consolidate their place in home play-off territory.