World agenda May 2024: elections, art and global challenges

May 1, 2024 to May 31, 2024: Events in May include the enactment of Ukraine’s new mobilisation law and of a new abortion law in Florida, pivotal elections in South Africa, the completion of Gaza’s floating pier to deliver aid, the launch of China’s latest moon mission, the celebration of the National Gallery’s bicentenary, the opening of Norway’s new groundbreaking art museum, and the Eurovision Song Contest in Sweden. May 1, US: Florida enacts a new state law outlawing abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. The law, and a later referendum on the issue, makes the Sunshine State a pivotal battleground in November’s election.

May 10, UK: The National Gallery in London celebrates its bicentenary, kicking off a year-long festival of art that includes a blockbuster Van Gogh exhibition. May 11, Norway: Kunstsilo, a groundbreaking new museum in Kristiansand, opens its doors. The converted 1935 grain silo boasts the world’s largest collection of Scandinavian art. Graphic shows selected news events in May 2024. Illustration: Graphic News May 11, Sweden: The country hosts the Eurovision Song Contest for the seventh time, with the Grand Final taking place in the Malmö Arena.

May 18, Ukraine: A new mobilisation law to replenish Ukraine’s exhausted and depleted troops comes into force. It includes incentives for volunteers and penalties for those trying to evade service. May 29, South Africa: Cyril Rampahosa’s ruling ANC party is widely predicted to lose its parliamentary majority for the first time since 1994, with record power cuts and high levels of unemployment among voter complaints. May, Gaza: The US military aims to complete a floating pier to provide food and other desperately needed humanitarian assistance via sea. The dock should deliver some two million meals a day to Gaza’s 2.2 million residents.