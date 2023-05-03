5 sunny getaways to escape the winter blues

Whether you're a seasoned jet-setter or a first-time traveller, we've got you covered with our top picks of destinations to inspire your next adventure to escape SA’s winter. Seychelles

This is an option throughout the year. Seychelles is known for its stunning natural beauty, with pristine beaches, crystal-clear waters, and lush tropical forests. With tourist friendly weather all year round, the Seychelles offers an escape from winter blues.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Seychelles Islands (@visitseychelles) The archipelago is home to popular beaches like Anse Lazio, Beau Vallon, and Anse Source d'Argent, perfect for swimming, snorkelling, and soaking up the sun. The country is also known for its luxurious resorts and spas, which offer visitors a chance to relax and unwind in a tropical paradise.

Marbella, Spain: The Andalusian Pura Vida The city is situated on the Mediterranean Sea, and its pristine beaches are a major attraction for visitors from around the world. Marbella has been a popular holiday destination for celebrities and high-profile individuals, which has contributed to its reputation as a luxury resort town.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marbella 🇪![CDATA[]]>🇸 (@marbella__spain) It is the perfect destination for travellers looking to chase the sun, spend time touring the charming city of Marbella with its storybook stone-paved streets, colourful doors and idyllic beaches, or enjoy some tapas among wide expanses of olive trees and a view of the sea.

The city has plenty of activities to offer, including golfing, water sports, shopping and dining, but when you are there, don't miss a chance to take in the popular flamenco show, a performance at the heart of Spanish tradition. Türkiye: Between Leisure and Historical Immersion

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Travel Turkey 🇹![CDATA[]]>🇷 (@travelturkeyy) For those wanting a holiday that offers scenes and activities that are diverse and intriguing, Türkiye is a sure bet. Not only does the country boast summer weather perfect for that beach holiday and great value for money, but the destination is also loved for its welcoming hospitality and shopping options.

Young and older tourists alike will find something to entertain them, from golfing, water sports and rafting to thematic excursions such as marine photography, canyoning, to belly dancing! Foodies will not be left behind or disappointed because Türkiye offers a delectable combination of Mediterranean and Middle Eastern dishes that are to die for! Bintan Island, Indonesia: Secluded Paradise for Adventure and Relaxation

Bintan Island is a secluded paradise with beautiful beaches, located a short ferry ride away from Singapore. It offers a wide range of activities for travellers, including spa treatments, yoga classes, and exploring temples and shrines, making it an ideal destination for those seeking a deeper connection with self and nature. The Banyan Tree Temple is a must-see attraction, and visitors can learn about local customs and participate in spiritual rituals. The island's culinary scene features delicious Indonesian cuisine with fresh seafood and tropical fruits.

For a unique and adventurous way to explore the Mediterranean Sea over the South African winter, consider a cruise on the Club Med 2. This luxurious cruise ship offers all the amenities of a top-tier resort, with the added benefit of exploring a couple of stops along the way.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Island guess (@island.guess) This allows travellers to explore and enjoy more than one sun and beach destination on one trip. With a range of activities, dining options, and entertainment included in the package, Club Med 2 is the perfect way to unwind and relax under the Mediterranean sky without having to worry about the details.