Sounds of silence: Disconnect and recharge at these serene off-the-grid Airbnbs

The modern definition of luxury - and freedom - increasingly includes being able to disconnect from the rush of the everyday, from our devices and from load shedding. For those seeking a much-needed escape, Airbnb offers a range of off-the-grid listings in South Africa that promise the perfect retreat from the demands of modern living.

Whether you're looking for a riverside lodge to spend quality time with your family, or a secluded hut in the mountains to immerse yourself in some self care, there's something for everyone. These unique accommodations provide an opportunity to unwind, recharge, and reconnect with nature, away from the distractions of technology and the stresses of urban living. So pack your bags, switch off your phones, and indulge in some well-deserved serenity on your next long weekend getaway.

Whether you're looking to explore the majestic mountains or soak up the tranquillity of a riverside escape, the off-the-grid listings on Airbnb in South Africa are the perfect destination for a peaceful and rejuvenating break. Here are some of the best off-the-grid listings on Airbnb in South Africa for the perfect escape. A riverside lodge to retreat to with your family, or a secluded hut in the mountains to switch off and get stuck into a book - take your pick.

It's time to pack your bags, turn off your phones, and add a bit of serenity to your trip away for the long weekend. Karoo Ridge River Lodge - Middelburg, Eastern Cape Airbnb Karoo River Lodge, Picture: Supplied. Karoo Ridge River Lodge is a hidden gem located in Middelburg, Eastern Cape. Nestled within a vast 5 000-hectare working farm, the lodge offers a unique and peaceful retreat for visitors seeking a serenity. As you arrive at the lodge, you'll be struck by the stunning scenery that surrounds it.

The landscape boasts of picturesque mountains, open plains, and riverine thicket, offering a perfect backdrop for nature lovers.One of the highlights of the lodge is its thriving wildlife. You can expect to see indigenous Nguni and Ankole cattle grazing on the open plains and numerous bird species flying overhead. Additionally, guests can enjoy activities such as hiking, fishing, bird watching and stargazing. Hut on poles in the bush - Hluhluwe, KwaZulu-Natal

Airbnb Hut on poles Yes, this is literally an Airbnb in “the middle of nowhere” on poles. Imagine! The cabin is perched on poles, providing guests with a bird's eye view of the surrounding wilderness. This solar-powered treetop cabin offers an authentic and back-to-basics experience for those seeking personal or private time. Forget music and your portable speaker. During your stay, you'll be surrounded by the sound and imagery of wildlife, with hippos and hyenas providing the soundtrack to your peaceful nights, while giraffes and zebras roam freely during the day. The cabin is equipped with basic amenities to ensure a comfortable stay, with no distractions from modern technology, a detox is always needed.

House boat on a wine farm - Grabouw, Western Cape House on a boat, Grabouw, Western Cape. Picture: Supplied. Well, this is the definition of killing two birds one stone. The House on a Boat, situated in Grabouw, is a unique house that offers a unique and memorable stay that combines luxury, relaxation, and adventure. This floating accommodation is a houseboat located on the tranquil Eikenhof Dam, the largest dam on the South Hill Vineyards wine farm. This is not just any sailing boat. The House on a Boat boasts of luxurious amenities, including a fully-equipped kitchen, a comfortable lounge area, and spacious bedrooms.The boat also has a beautiful deck area, perfect for soaking up the sun, enjoying a braai or taking in the stunning views of the surrounding mountains and water.

In addition to stunning views of the surrounding Kogelberg Biosphere mountains, guests can also enjoy wine tasting and picnics on the farm. Wild Syringa - Magaliesburg, Gauteng Silence is golden, and Wild Syringa, located on Kokopelli Farm in the Magaliesburg district of Gauteng, is the perfect destination for those seeking “silence”. This unique Airbnb offers guests an opportunity to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life and immerse themselves in the serene beauty of South Africa's countryside.

There are breathtaking views of the surrounding area, and it’s the perfect spot to watch the sunrise or sunset while enjoying a cup of coffee or glass of wine. What more could you ask for? Winter is upon us and the cozy lounge with the fireplace is particularly inviting during the winter season, making Wild Syringa a perfect destination for a warm winter getaway. Don’t forget to pack your hiking shoes as the area is known for its inviting hiking trails. Happy hiking! Waterwood - Vaalwater, Limpopo

Waterwood Airbnb, Limpopo. Picture: Supplied The accommodation at Waterwood screams sophistication, with a range of luxury rooms and suites available to suit all preferences and group sizes. Guests can enjoy a range of activities during their stay at Waterwood, including horseback riding, bird watching, hiking, and mountain biking and horse riding. The estate is also home to a sparkling pool, a spa, and a gym, offering guests the opportunity to relax and rejuvenate in between activities. Furthermore, guest can enjoy private dining experiences, picnics, and sundowners in various scenic locations around the estate. It’s time to disconnect and reconnect with yourself and loved ones, to take a break from the daily stress of life and reconnect with ourselves and loved ones. By disconnecting from technology and the rush of everyday life, we can truly appreciate the natural beauty around us, find inner peace, and rejuvenate our minds, bodies, and souls.