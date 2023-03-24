Airlink spreads its wings with new and easily accessed short hops to Nairobi

Airlink will also provide additional choices for business and leisure travellers. It’s noted that Kenya is the 15th country in Airlink’s comprehensive sub-Saharan route network and third in East Africa. The service will use Airlink’s comfortable and efficient state-of-the-art 98-seat Embraer E190 jetliners.

It seems Airlink is on a roll this year. In January, the company announced the return of flights between Johannesburg and Madagascar’s capital, Antananarivo. At the start of March, the airline also launched Airlink Skybucks programme for frequent flyers, which enables customers to earn rewards on flights and redeem them against future travel and other Airlink purchases. Rodger Foster, Airlink’s CEO and managing director, commented on the company spreading its wings: “Airlink’s entry on the route supports last November’s agreement by Kenya and South Africa to eliminate trade barriers and strengthen commerce and economic ties by opening-up business and co-operation between the two major economies in key sectors and markets.’’

South Africans also do not require visas to visit Kenya, making the process to travel there a little easier. “With Airlink’s network now including Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and most of the Southern Africa Development Community nations, we offer travellers the widest set of choices and convenient regional and inter-continental connections on our own aircraft and with our global carrier partners. “These enable the businesses and economies Airlink serves to expand their own respective market reach. Similarly, our competitive services will promote tourism in both markets, generating additional foreign travel spend,” added Mr Foster.