Airlink to resume flights between South Africa and Madagascar after 3-year Covid ban

After close to three years of not operating the route between South Africa and Madagascar, Airlink has announced that flights between Johannesburg and Madagascar’s capital’s, Antananarivo, will resume from January 30. According to the resumption of services, linking the two commercial hubs follows the lifting of Madagascar’s Covid-19 travel restrictions and its subsequent ban on air services to and from South Africa.

Airlink CEO and managing director, Rodger Foster, said Airlink welcomes the Madagascar government’s lifting of the prohibition which lets them re-establish these air services that are important economic, trade and tourism connections between the two countries. “We are looking forward to re-connecting South Africa with Madagascar and resuming our role in support of the recovery of ties between the two markets,” Foster said. The airline said that South Africa is an important source market and supply-chain link for Madagascar’s business and leisure tourism sector.

“Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport is well positioned for Madagascar-based businesses and travellers to access destinations within Southern Africa and in conjunction with Airlink’s airline partners, destinations in the Americas, UK and Europe,” it said. Airlink will operate its modern and reliable flagship Embraer E-Jet airliners on the Joburg-Antananarivo route. The service will recommence on January 30, with a single weekly flight on Mondays, increasing to three flights weekly from February 14, with the intention of re-instating daily services as demand increases. The airline said the resumption of services to Nosy Be, which is a popular and unique Indian Ocean beach destination renowned for its pristine flora and unique fauna, will be considered in due course.

