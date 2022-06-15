British Airways slammed over ‘horrible’ first-class breakfast with 'grey eggs'

British Airways faced severe criticism online after a woman shared an image on Twitter of the breakfast she was served on her first-class flight. Sharing the post, Jane Hawkes, asked tweeps for their opinions on the food served.

Story continues below Advertisement

"First-class British Airways breakfast. Thoughts?", she captioned her post. Soon after being shared, the post caught the attention of several users who took to the comments section to either poke fun at the airline or severely criticise it. The picture shows two plates of breakfast kept side by side. A couple of fried mushrooms, a single sausage, and a couple of fried potatoes could be spotted on the plate. The two food items on the right seemed to be scrambled eggs and a hash brown, however, they couldn't be properly identified.

It is reported that the meal was served on a flight to Abuja, Nigeria. The post received over 2 700 likes and over 1 500 quote tweets since the time of publication. Hundreds of users poured in their comments about the bad breakfast. First class #BritishAirways breakfast. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/hNfw1Les8h — Jane Hawkes (@ladyjaney75) June 9, 2022 One user wrote: “Trying to figure out what the hell the items are is a fun game.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Another user wrote: “Truly atrocious level of cuisine, irrespective of the class. I wouldn’t feed that to a dog. British Airways, hang your heads!” One user said complaining about food amid the cost of living crisis was insensitive and “out of touch”. “People are struggling to feed their families (and) heat their homes… If you’re lucky enough to fly first class then perhaps appreciate the comedy value of this one bad meal. Don’t rub your wealth of opportunity in people’s faces,” she wrote.

Story continues below Advertisement