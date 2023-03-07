First black female-owned safari lodge in Africa set to open in June

Excitement is building for the official opening of the first black female-owned safari lodge in Africa – Zambezi Sands River Lodge – in June Guests visiting the lodge will be offered unrivalled luxury in one of the most breathtaking natural settings.

It’s located one hour from the popular Victoria Falls and is nestled in the stunning western end of Zambezi National Park. With its five-star safari lodge in Africa, Batoka Hospitality is reinventing the way the world views African hospitality. “We are empowering the African dream of success through eco-tourism and hospitality,” said Vimbai Masiyiwa, executive director of Batoka Hospitality. Founder Vimbai Masiyiwa. Picture: Natascha Conradie “At Batoka, people come first, whether it is our staff, our guests or the community surrounding us. As much as we enrich the lives of our guests through a truly authentic African experience, we want to create self-sustaining villages and economic growth for the communities around us,” she said.

The destination consists of 10 tented suites, each with a private plunge pool and views for days. For families and those opting for something more private, a two-bedroom suite complete with private swimming pool, lounge, dining room and deck is available. There is a neutral African vibe in the suites. The idea stems from interior designer Yvonne O’Brien and the team, which was to blend the lodge seamlessly into the Victoria Falls landscape. Bedrooms are styled as large African-style tents offering exceptional views from the huge veranda to the soundtrack of the area’s magical wildlife. The boardwalks that interlink each tent with the main dining area and bar offer protection from wandering hippos that often spend at least part of the night feeding in and around the camp.

Quintessential African meets luxury. Picture: Natascha Conradie The lodge’s elegant bar, lounge and dining area sits above the river, the stilted structure surrounded by the area’s lush wild landscapes. Decorated with stylish teak furniture, wooden flooring, pewter ornaments and leather chairs and sofas, it is quintessential African meets luxury. Outside, an expansive deck has dining tables and a sunken fire pit where pre-dinner drinks are the order of the day. Experience spa treatment in the heart of nature. Picture: Natascha Conradie Zambezi Sands River Lodge offers guests an array of activities without guests having to leave the estate. And, yes, there are plenty of ways to unwind and become one with nature. There is a spa and wellness programme, game drives along the river and inland, game walks, fishing safaris on the Zambezi, and sunset river boat cruises. Sustainability and local employment is the core mission, while also enabling guests to experience true African culture and hospitality with as little harm to the environment as possible.