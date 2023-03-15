FlySafair expands its footprint into Africa with launch of Zanzibar route

If you’ve dreamed of the island life and exploring the soft white sands of Zanzibar, then your dreams are one step closer to becoming a reality. South Africa’s favourite low-cost carrier, FlySafair, has announced the launch of it’s regional route between O.R. Tambo International Airport (JNB) and Abeid Amani Karume International Airport (ZNZ) in Zanzibar.

According to the airline, it will offer a weekly return flight starting from the first weekend of April, with a potential second week-day flight being added to the schedule at a later date. It said that the weekly return is scheduled for Saturdays, with airfares starting at R2 950.00 one way. FlySafair’s Chief Marketing Officer, Kirby Gordon, said they’re so excited to be bringing their low fares to this route and connect more South Africans with this beautiful place.

“Zanzibar is one of the most beautiful island destinations in Africa. This, along with the success we have seen flying to Mauritius and the demand for our chartered flights to Zanzibar, is a key player in our decision to add this route to our schedule,” said Gordon. The low-cost carrier said bookings for this route opened on March 13 and the first flight is set to take off from Johannesburg on Saturday, April 8, to land in Zanzibar later that evening. It said the weekly return flights to Zanzibar mark the beginning of a year of growth for the airline, which plans to add more regional routes to its schedule along with more aircraft to the fleet in the coming months.