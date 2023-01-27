LOOK: Iconic Thornybush Game Lodge transformed into luxury safari destination

Thornybush Game Lodge, one of South Africa’s much loved and iconic safari lodges in the Greater Kruger Park, has revealed that it has been refurbished. The lodge, which opened in 1961, took a seven-week hiatus and has reopened with a modern and fresh new look that retains its classic safari charm.

Thornybush said Caline Williams-Wynn of Artichoke and her team were designers behind the transformation where texture and tone play leading roles. The Library, a new space created for groups and families to enjoy private meals and celebrations. Picture: Supplied The design elements: wood, steel, leather and rattan combine with neutral pops of colours such as charcoal and saffron as well as greenery to create a modern interpretation of an iconic luxury safari. According to Williams-Wynn the new look for Thornybush Game Lodge is all about what the guests can see and touch.

“It’s all in the detail but at the same time not minimising on all the comforts required for a 5 star Lodge. The colour palette has longevity and is classic” Williams-Wynn said. The pool area at Thornybush Game Lodge. Picture: Supplied Thornybush said its guests will experience a more spacious feel to the property, with the rooms being less cluttered and more practical making stays more relaxing and comfortable. The lodge has been resized to offer 16 beautiful modern luxurious suites to create an intimate experience with all the five-star amenities a guest could wish for. Head of operations, Melanie Parker said the game lodge has been re-imagined with preserving its legendary charm and history. It will continue to make it a favourite South African Lodge because of the hospitality, staff and amazing game viewing experiences.

A modern finish bath tub overlooking the bush at the lodge. Picture: Supplied “Thornybush strives to continually improve the way we operate and to be aware of our impact on our surrounding areas and communities. A major focus of the refurbishment was to make Game Lodge more sustainable. “This has been made possible by the implementation of our own solar plant at Game Lodge and distributes power to this lodge and Saseka Tented Camp. There are plans in place to get more of our lodges, including Simbambili in the Sabi Sands, onto solar to further reduce our carbon footprint across the Group,” Parker said. Thornybush Game Lodge said as part of its refurbishment programme, May, will also see the opening of Kamara House, a private safari villa, overlooking a small riverbed.

