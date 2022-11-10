LOOK: What will Kruger National Park and other famous places look like 80 years from now?

Climate change has been a major issue for quite some time, and it has affected the world negatively. According to world wildlife, climate change affects the world in various ways: ‘’Sea levels are rising, and oceans are becoming warmer.

“Longer, more intense droughts threaten crops, wildlife, and freshwater supplies. From polar bears in the Arctic to marine turtles off the coast of Africa, our planet’s diversity of life is at risk from the changing climate.’’ A study, which was done by Uswitch, predicts what some of the places in the world will look like 80 years from. London prediction in 2100, Picture: Supplied The study focuses on what the world will look like in the year 2100 and how places will be impacted by climate change, if we fail to achieve Net Zero status by 2050. The predictions include flooding in places such as Agra, Amsterdam and Rio de Janeiro.

Additionally, the study indicates that recent summers in London have become hotter and drier, which is alarming, seeing that it's considered a ‘cold’ place. ‘’By the middle of this century, an average summer in London could be a fifth drier, and an average summer's day could be 3°C warmer. After London’s temperatures recently surpassed 41°C in the summer of 2022, heat waves are more likely to happen and could be even hotter.’’ It is advised for Londoners to reach the Net Zero target in order to avoid health issues in the future due to air pollution.

AI anticipates a dark and gloomy Toronto that has extremely visible pollution affecting the city's skyline. Picture: Supplied Toronto is an example the rest of the countries need to follow, as they are aiming for Net Zero status by 2040. Predictions for Toronto also includes hot and wet weather in order to avoid fossil fuel needs to be eliminated. The study also included the Kruger National Park in South Africa. The prediction revealed drought and very little of the native animals. Kruger National Park prediction. Picture: Supplied If anything, New York is known for its ‘bad habits’ in this regard. It has been heavily polluted for many years, and AI images predict that if things are to continue and Net Zero is not reached by 2050, then New York’s leafy Central Park could end up in a permanent drought state.

What the city could look like in 2100 if the world reaches Net Zero status is much more appealing. Picture: Supplied Ben Gallizzi, an energy expert at Uswitch.com, comments: “It is important to visualize how the world could look in the next few decades if we fail to start making changes now.’’ “And there are some simple ways we can try and reduce our carbon footprint to help prevent things such as species from going extinct, wildfires ruining ecosystems, and rising sea levels. “These small changes could be as simple as reducing the number of days we commute by car, reassessing the type and amount of food we eat or making our homes more energy efficient.