Advertisement

Mpumalanga

Mpumalanga

More from Mpumalanga

Switching gears: The calm before the rush

A sho’t left to Mpumalanga is always a great idea. This time, I basked in the serenity of Misty Mountain, enjoyed the adrenalin rush of the longest aerial cable trail in the lowveld and visited the latest attraction, Graskop Gorge Lift Co.

30 May 2018 | Travel
Advertisement