Embrace the wilderness by working from the Kruger National Park

The rise of digital nomadism has become a global trend and, in 2023, it's taking remote work to a whole new level. With flexible and adventurous lifestyles on the rise, working professionals in South Africa are opting for a more dynamic work set-up, hopping from one captivating location to the next.

More women are enjoying the concept of working from anywhere. A Fiverr survey revealed that 34% of ‘Anywhere Workers’ gravitate towards a travel and work lifestyle, as they had become tired of the confines of a traditional 9-5 office setting. For digital nomads seeking the perfect blend of work and play, the Kruger National Park offers a similar experience. While there are options for individuals seeking a harmonious blend of work and leisure to teach English in foreign countries, Africa offers an experience on our door step.

Imagine waking up in the heart of Africa, surrounded by breathtaking wilderness, and starting your workday overlooking the untamed beauty of the Kruger Park. The Kruger Gate Hotel, found along the Sabie River, provides the perfect base for a memorable working trip in the wilderness. As digital nomads work in the middle of the wild, they have the unique opportunity to tick off on their thrilling bucket-list adventures, such as open-air safaris.

Kruger National Park Safari’s. Picture: INSTAGRAM Furthermore, nearly three-quarters (73%) of business travellers would turn down a travel opportunity if they weren’t sure that they would be safe. ‘’There are few places in the world where you are able to seamlessly connect to WiFi, enjoy your work day in a tranquil wild setting and then set out on a thrilling safari or spa treatment in a matter of minutes,’’ says Anton Gillis, CEO at Kruger Gate Hotel. ‘’Digital nomads truly get to experience the best of business and leisure at one destination, and they can be rest assured that our generators will ensure they stay connected online at all times.’’

The power of nature plays a significant role in this unique work set-up. Studies have shown that spending time in natural settings positively impacts well-being and mental health. In the Kruger National Park, digital nomads get to embrace an unparalleled natural backdrop that goes beyond the recommended two hours of weekly nature exposure. The environment and serene atmosphere is a rejuvenating escape from urban settings. Digital nomadism is not just for singles or couples. Families, too, are embracing this lifestyle. With the flexibility of home-schooling and remote work, families can embark on adventures together and create lasting memories.

The Kruger National Park is the ideal family holiday destination, combining thrilling safaris, guided bush walks, and encounters with the vibrant Shangaan culture. Children can walk in the footsteps of ancient explorers, learning about animal tracks and the delicate balance of nature while engaging with local communities nurtures a sense of adventure and respect for the natural world. The Kruger National Park offers a gateway to a world of possibilities – where work, nature, and family can harmoniously coexist, creating a work-life balance like no other.