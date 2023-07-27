Workations: Adopting the Gen Z approach to maintaining a healthy work-life balance

Unfortunately, the majority of the populace faces limited possibilities for achieving a work-life balance due to the escalating cost of living. This is where the concept of a “workation” comes in – offering a means to escape the repetitive work routine by transforming any destination across the globe into your own home office.

For individuals seeking a harmonious blend of work and leisure, instructing English in foreign countries could be the perfect choice. Rhyan O’Sullivan, managing director at The TEFL Academy, said: “People are determined to live a more fulfilling life, that doesn’t only consist of work and sleep – and Gen Zs are leading the charge. “Their desire to maintain healthy boundaries between dedication to work, and wholesome hobbies, has snowballed into other age groups, but achieving the balance can seem difficult.

“This is what makes a workation so desirable. Teaching English abroad allows people of all ages to earn a solid income, while still enjoying the good life.’’ That sounds like the greatest escape right now. Additionally, with a staggering 1.5 billion individuals worldwide learning English, there is a substantial demand for teachers. Teaching abroad offers an excellent opportunity to gather life experiences. Picture: Freepik Popular teaching destinations, such as Spain and Thailand happen to coincide with holiday hot spots, making it the best of both worlds.

The qualification process can be completed in as little as four weeks, allowing qualified teachers to embark on their preferred destination in just a few months. According to O'Sullivan, TEFL (Teaching English as a Foreign Language) also provides the flexibility of online teaching, making it an ideal option for globetrotters who wish to explore the world without depleting their finances. As long as a stable internet connection is available and all teaching hours can be met, teachers can conduct their classes while hopping from one Mediterranean island to another.

For those still early in their careers, teaching abroad offers an excellent opportunity to gather life experiences and gain transferable skills for the professional world, all while earning a decent salary. TEFL-qualified teachers have the potential to earn up to R560 per hour, depending on their teaching position – a significantly higher rate than many entry-level jobs in South Africa. Workations can be a viable way to improve the quality of life by offering flexibility, enhanced job satisfaction, and opportunities for creativity and leisure.