Travel like Barbie: 5 enchanting pink destinations for your next getaway

Step into a world of pink enchantment and explore the most mesmerizing pink destinations around the globe. In this Barbie-inspired adventure, we'll delve into candy-coloured landscapes. With the release the new “Barbie” movie, there couldn’t be a more perfect time to indulge in the magic of pink!

So buckle up and get ready for a dazzling exploration of the most captivating pink havens that await you. Jaipur, India Jaipur, India. Picture: INSTAGRAM Welcome to Jaipur, India, famously known as the “Pink City” in enchanting Rajasthan. Its breathtaking buildings offer a realm of regal palaces and exquisitely carved façades.

The name "Pink City" holds true, as it symbolizes warmth and hospitality, thanks to Maharajah Ram Singh's visionary decision to paint the town pink. From majestic palaces to intricately carved façades, Jaipur embodies the resplendent spirit of pink. This captivating blend of Rajput and Mughal architectural styles creates a stunning tapestry of grandeur and history, taking travellers on a journey in the rich cultural heritage of this majestic city. Tan Dinh Church, Vietnam

Tan Dinh Church, Picture: INSTAGRAM Tan Dinh Church is situated in the heart of Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. A stunning architectural marvel and an iconic pink landmark, this church stands tall as the oldest Catholic sanctuary in the city. The history of Tan Dinh Church dates back to 1864 when its foundations were laid, making it a cherished part of the city's heritage. However, it was in 1957 that the church received its resplendent pink exterior paint job, transforming it into the pink chapel that it is today.

The pink fiasco does not end there, the real surprise awaits within the church's walls! Step inside, and you'll find yourself in an even more vibrant and bright pink interior. Craigievar Castle, Scotland Craigievar Castle, Scotland. Picture: INSTAGRAM Craigievar Castle, located in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, is every Disney fans dream.

It is a stunning and iconic Scottish Baronial-style castle that stands out for its fairytale-like charm. Built in the 17th century, the castle-like structure is renowned for its distinctive pink hue, which sets it apart from other castles in the region. The castle's captivating exterior, with its turrets, towers, and crow-stepped gables, evokes a sense of enchantment and transports visitors to a bygone era of knights and noble quests.

Take me away Romeo! Each room in the castle tells a unique story of the castle's rich history and the illustrious families who once resided within its walls. The grounds surrounding the castle boast enchanting gardens and sweeping landscapes, creating a picturesque setting that is perfect for your morning walk as royalty.

Royal Hawaiian, Hawaii Pink Palace of the Pacific, Hawaii. Picture: INSTAGRAM Also known as the Pink Palace of the Pacific, a opulent resort that boasts a staggering 528 luxurious rooms and 34 suites, truly living up to its palatial reputation. The iconic pink colour of the resort holds a special significance rooted in Hawaiian history and culture. The pink hue is a representation of Hawaiian hospitality and a tribute to the spirit of aloha.

The decision to paint the Royal Hawaiian in this distinct shade of pink was a deliberate effort to embody the essence of aloha, ensuring that guests felt embraced and cared for during their stay. As a result, the hotel earned its endearing nickname, the "Pink Palace of the Pacific." Throughout the years, the Royal Hawaiian has remained faithful to its iconic pink exterior, becoming a beloved landmark in Waikiki and an enduring symbol of Hawaiian hospitality.

Visitors from all around the world are captivated by the hotel's rosy charm and its pink façade has become an integral part of Hawaii's cultural identity. The Mount Nelson, South Africa The Mount Nelson, Cape Town Picture: INSTAGRAM The Mount Nelson Hotel, located in Cape Town, South Africa, is a majestic and historical establishment that stands out for its vibrant pink exterior.

The colour of the hotel holds significant cultural importance and has become synonymous with the hotel's identity. When the Mount Nelson was first established in 1899, it was painted pink as a way to celebrate the end of the Boer War. The owners of the hotel, seeking to welcome peace and prosperity, chose the colour pink as a symbol of hope, joy and new beginnings. Over the years, the pink colour has remained a cherished tradition, and the Mount Nelson has earned the affectionate nickname, The Pink Lady.