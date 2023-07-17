WATCH: ‘Black-ish’ actor Anthony Anderson spotted hanging out with the locals in Khayelitsha

It seems Anthony Anderson is enjoying the vibes of the Mother City and hanging out with the locals during his visit to Mzansi. The cool, funny and down-to-earth veteran actor was spotted at local groove spot, Rands Cape Town, in Khayelitsha.

The actor also posted videos to his Instagram highlighting his experience at the local shisa nyama. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anthony Anderson (@anthonyanderson) In one of the videos, Anderson takes a panoramic selfie with a beverage in hand, seemingly enjoying the nightlife vibes of ekasi. The actor has been trying to remain inconspicuous on his travels to South Africa, with fans doing a double take and pinching themselves as he was spotted sans bodyguards or heavy surveillance at a local Woolies in Cape Town.

True to his style, it was also the same low-key vibes at Rands with the actor doing a walkabout of the shisa nyama and taking selfies with fans. On his Instagram post, Anderson wrote: “I gotta touch down where my people at! @randcapetown Thanks for the love!” Rands Cape Town responded: “Thank you so much for gracing us with your presence 🙏🏼.”