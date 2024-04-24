Khutso Theledi goes exploring Mpumalanga's scenic adventures, and cultural delights ahead of Metro FM awards

Mpumalanga is going to be buzzing this coming weekend as the country's most famous faces will be in town for the Metro FM awards. The event celebrating the black artists in the music industry will be taking place at Mbombela Stadium on April 27, which also happens to be Freedom Day.

Many people will be travelling to Mbomela for the awards ceremony, making it also an excuse to go exploring the place where the sun rises. Award-winning presenter Khutso Theledi and her ‘Breaking Away’ team are broadcasting from Mpumalanga and have been exploring the beautiful sites and having an adventure while at it. Theledi is the perfect person to take Metro FM listeners exploring. After all, it is her hometown.

On Tuesday, she visited Gorge Lift in Graskop, where she and the ‘Breaking Away’ team, that included producer Given Baloyi, experienced an adrenaline rush unlike any other on the Big Swing. God’s Window was also on the team’s bucket list. And of course, the panoramic views of the Blyde River Canyon and the Bourkes Luck Potholes are a must see. The Blyde River Canyon Nature is the third largest canyon in the world. Theledi also visited the Shabalala Interpretation of Culture Center in Hazyview, where they learned about the cultures in Mpumalanga such as the Swati people, and got a treat of cultural interpretation through music and dance.