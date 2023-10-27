Centenary celebrations are under way at the Kruger National Park as Selati Bridge, the home of Kruger Shalati The Train on the Bridge, marked its 100th anniversary since the inaugural overnight railway stay and bush feast by tourists. According to Kruger Shalati, its rich history began in 1886 with the discovery of gold in the Selati River basin, drawing a surge of fortune seekers to the Murchison Range, south-east of Tzaneen.

“In 1893, plans were approved for a railway line, which was completed by 1894, connecting Komatipoort to Newington (now in the Sabie Sand Game Reserve), except for the Sabi Bridge, now known as the Selati Bridge, at Skukuza. “However, construction was delayed due to corruption and the South African War in 1899. It resumed in 1909, and the Selati Line officially opened for railway traffic in 1912, marking its completion,” read the press statement. The luxury safari destination said that in 1923, as the gold reserves dwindled, the ‘Round in Nine Tour’ was introduced to bolster the railroads’ profits.

“This nine-day tour of Mozambique and the lowveld was a captivating journey. James Stevenson-Hamilton, the park’s first warden, collaborated with the organising authority to promote Kruger Park. The tour included a night’s rest at the Selati Bridge before proceeding to Newington at the break of dawn,” it added. The hotel on a bridge said that the captivating leg through the game reserve was one of the trip’s highlights as evenings came alive with enchanting tales, melodies from a grand piano, and exquisite dining experiences around a magnificent campfire near the Selati Bridge. It also said that a skilled game ranger accompanied the tour, guiding eager tourists on short walks through the untamed bush and this pivotal moment marked the birth of a culture of conservation.

“The public’s fascination with animals, and the conversations I overheard among guests gave me confidence in the potential of our national park scheme. “It could be a cherished asset to the country, and hearteningly, the South African public, despite tradition, demonstrated a profound appreciation for wildlife without a desire to harm them,” said Stevenson-Hamilton at the time. Over time, the number of trains multiplied and environmental concerns emerged and the Selati Line was eventually rerouted along the park’s border. And after 50 years of grandeur, the legendary overnight Kruger bush feast bid farewell in 1973. However, in 2016, a vision of restoration emerged.