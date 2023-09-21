4 must-see places to visit in Mpumalanga this Tourism Month

As the country continues to celebrate Tourism Month and celebrate our Heritage, it’s no secret that Mpumalanga is one of the most beautiful provinces in South Africa. Mpumalanga is a captivating province renowned for its scenic landscapes, abundant wildlife, rich cultural heritage and hospitality, making it a popular tourist destination for local and international visitors.

Destinations like the Kruger National Park and Blyde River Canyon are just some of the natural wonders that keep Mpumalanga on travellers’ bucket lists. Jacaranda FM presenter Sascha van Gelder is one of many travellers who love the province. As we continue to enjoy all the natural beauty that South Africa has to offer this Tourism Month, here are her favourite spots around the province that tourists should check out on their next visit.

Graskop The radio presenter says one of her favourite places to visit in Mpumalanga is Graskop. “There are little hidden gems all over Graskop, from pancakes to swimming pools overlooking the gorge,” said Van Gelder.

She said her favourite, though, has to be the Graskop lift. “It is beautiful glass lift that takes you 51m down to the forest floor and you get to experience the tranquillity and learn some amazing things about the flora and fauna that make our province so beautiful.” Van Gelder added that the Graskop lift also serves as a central point to many other little gems around the province like Bourke’s Luck Pothole and the stunning God’s Window.

Waterfalls of the Lowveld Van Gelder noted that Mpumalanga is known for its natural beauty and boasts a number of beautiful waterfalls that make for great Instagram content. “Take a tour of the numerous waterfalls of the Lowveld, making sure to stop at Lone Creek Falls, Mac Mac Falls, Lisbon Falls, Berlin Falls and Bridal Veil Falls,” she said.

She suggested speaking to the locals, who may let you in on hidden secret swimming spots as well. “The waterfalls are affordable to visit, but wear comfy shoes as some of them include a bit of a walk,” she added. Marloth Park

Van Gelder said that when she in the mood for a relaxing weekend with friends, Marloth Park is one of her favourite places to visit. “Marloth Park is one the best hidden gems in the Lowveld. Sure, the Kruger is great – but only in Marloth Park can you get up close to the animals. It is also one of the most affordable and entertaining family-friendly destinations in the province. “The area has some great restaurants, a water park and everything you need to enjoy a relaxing weekend,” she said.

She advised explorers to make sure to follow the rules of the conservancy or you may run into a lion on your illegal evening stroll. Kaapsehoop And finally, if you’re looking for a hike with the best views in the Lowveld, or a relaxing stroll seeking out antiques and oddities, Van Gelder said Kaapsehoop is a place you should visit.

“The look out at the end of the 1.8km hike, which is suitable for both children and the elderly, allows you to take in the view from one side of the Lowveld to the other, Nelspruit to Barberton. It really is a spectacular view! “I would, of course, be amiss to not mention the horses – they are a treasure of Kaapsehoop! It’s their town and you may be lucky enough to see them on your visit, but they are wild, so respect them and they will respect you,” she shared. Also a foodie, Van Gelder, said there are some great food options to enjoy in Kaapsehoop.