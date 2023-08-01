Thornybush Game Lodge to offer wellness safari experiences

If you’re looking for a wellness retreat and a safari vacation all in one, then you will be pleased to know that Thornybush Game Lodge is the destination of choice. The lodge in the Greater Kruger announced the launch of its Thornybush Africology Spa & Wellness Centre.

According to the lodge’s head of marketing and sales, JB Burger, with the global focus on conscious and healthy living, guests can experience exceptional wildlife encounters alongside top-notch wellness amenities, ensuring a truly unforgettable retreat into nature. Thornybush revealed that the spa was designed by Artichoke, the team behind the refurbishment of Thornybush Game Lodge and the recently launched safari villa, Kamara House. The massage room at Thornybush Africology Spa & Wellness Centre. Picture: Supplied It said that the Spa & Wellness Centre harmonises with the four elements of nature: earth, water, air, and fire; and, each element is thoughtfully incorporated to create a serene and grounding atmosphere, providing guests with a natural sense of wellness.

“The serene atmosphere captivates guests from the moment they arrive, greeted by a magnificent stone-clad wall symbolising the earth element – an embodiment of strength and stability. “A focal point of the wellness facility is the wellness swimming pool, seamlessly blending with the organic shape of the nearby riverbed, invoking a profound connection with the water element,” said Thornybush Game Lodge. When it comes to the air element, the lodge said that the building’s design features open spaces that seamlessly merge with nature, allowing the flow of fresh air throughout the spaces and the fire element is beautifully represented through a colour palette inspired by warm autumn hues, particularly focusing on the burnt orange colour.

The wellness centre’s juice bar. Picture: Supplied “Inside the facility, organic and earthy textures abound, with hand-crafted feature doors, tile applications, and bespoke furniture detailing, adding a touch of natural elegance to the timeless design,” said the lodge. The Thornybush Africology Spa is a collaboration between Thornybush Game Lodge and Hoedspruit Africology owner, Kelly Sage. Sage said that the spa is passionate about natural, holistic healing and wellness.

“Our products use only natural and organic ingredients celebrating the rich botanical heritage and indigenous plants of South Africa such as rooibos, aloe, and African potato bush,” said Sage. The Wellness Centre offers an array of facilities, including three treatment rooms, an infra-red sauna, gym, yoga deck, and pool, while its wellness juice bar offers healthy and delicious cold-pressed juices and shots. Guests can indulge in daily yoga and holistic wellness sessions on the yoga deck, led by an experienced instructor tailoring classes to all experience levels, and enjoy immersive safari walks, lasting three hours, allowing health and wellness enthusiasts to reconnect with nature and foster a sense of balance and tranquillity.