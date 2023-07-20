Top 6 luxury tented camps to visit in South Africa

South Africa has been voted as the best country in the world to visit, so there are plenty of beautiful places to see and explore around the country. With so much ground to cover, you might be tempted to find a spot, pitch a tent and let loose. However, let’s admit it, camping is not for everyone. If you’re not so keen on the idea of pitching a tent, starting a fire and foregoing some comforts, there are always options like glamping or luxury tented camps.

Glamorous camping and luxury tented camps come with essentials such as a bed, warm shower and toilet so you don’t have to sacrifice your comfort while you’re exploring the outdoors. Whether it’s a weekend farm stay or safari expedition, luxury tented camps are perfect for any season and come with the full immersive experience of being outdoors and connecting with wildlife with the security of having a snuggly in a bed at the end of the day. If you’re looking for an outdoor experience with a touch of luxury and comfort, here are six luxury tented camps worth visiting.

Sasi Bush Lodge – KwaZulu-Natal A room with a view at Sasi Bush Lodge’s luxury tented unit. Picture: Instagram Sasi Bush Lodge is an all-inclusive luxury safari tented camp nestled in the foothills of the Drakensberg Mountains and overlooking the mighty Tugela Waterfalls. The lodge on Kilburn Game Farm has three luxury tented camps, Ukusa, Jujube and Sundown, perfect for those looking for an experience the history and culture of the Northern Drakensberg.

The owners of the land aimed to revive the ecosystem by re-wilding the lands by removing the alien vegetation that crept in over the years and reintroducing the wildlife that once roamed there. As a result, the camp provides visitors with experiences such as ancient rock art viewing, bird watching, game drives, hiking, massages and guided walks. The Ukusa tented unit is perfect for couples and boasts panoramic views of the Drakensberg Mountains and the World’s Highest Tugela Waterfalls and the Unesco World Heritage Site of Royal Natal National Park.

It comes with an open-air bath tub, shower with a view, heated blankets and built-in fire place. A stay at the tented unit starts from R3 200 a person per night. Tented River Camp Belvidere Estate – KZN Midlands

The newly-built Tented River Camp at Belvidere Estate in Karkloof. Picture: Instagram The Tented River Camp in Karkloof Howick Falls is perfect for families or couples who crave peace and quiet and to unwind in nature. Visitors can explore indigenous forests, cascading waterfalls and the impressive Mount Gilboa, Karkloof Valley, Howick Falls and Midlands Meander. The comfortable 2-bedroom unit offers a spacious living area and a self-catering kitchen with luxury finishings suited for a comfortable getaway. Each bedroom features a king-size bed and a bunk bed, making the unit perfect for a unique country getaway for two families.

There are two bathrooms, one of which features a relaxing bath tub with sweeping mountain views. There’s also a sauna to sweat out all those everyday stresses. Highlights include the unique tented feel, direct river frontage, pizza oven, hot tub, fire pit with outdoor seating area, luxurious day beds on the patio, the bathtub with a view and a soothing sauna. Ndhula Luxury Tented Lodge – Mpumalanga

A luxury tented unit at Ndhula Luxury Tented Lodge. Picture: Instagram For those wanting a safari experience, Ndhula Luxury Tented lodge is the perfect place to rest your head after a safari expedition. The tents are in the Mpumalanga Lowveld region near Kruger National Park and the Panoramic Route. Ndhula Lodge boasts incredible views of the mountains, the bushveld and the surrounding valleys. It has 26 luxury tents in a wildlife estate in White River and guests can enjoy beautiful sunrises and sunsets, as well as a wonderful array of “plains” game species, including giraffes that the lodge is named after, that graze close by giving this place a “Serengeti-type” ambience.

The luxury tented units are built on large and raised 50 squrae metre wooden decks, boasting stunning views over the bushveld and the valleys. The safari-style tents are air-conditioned, feature twin-sized bedding, a full ensuite bathroom with shower for the ultimate glamping experience. A stay at the lodge starts from R3 210 per person a night.

Kuganha Tented Camp and Spa – Western Cape Kuganha Tented Camp and Spa. Picture: Instagram The luxurious Kuganha Tented Camp and Spa is situated 2.5 hours drive from Cape Town at the Inverdoorn Safari Lodge and Game Reserve, and is perfect for a serene weekend getaway. According to the lodge, its beautifully appointed tents are sensitively arranged among the thick wooded Acacia Karoo trees, with an inviting pool overlooking the Karoo veld with golden mountains on the horizon.

Guests can access personalised itineraries offering the freedom to use their time at Kuganha to unwind as they make use of the private pool, the exclusive spa bungalow and go on traditional safaris that whisk guests onto the 10 000-hectare wildlife conservancy to view the main attraction: Africa’s exquisite wildlife. The tent has comforts such as shower, patio and plunge pool. A stay at the tent starts from R5 648 a night per person. Woodbury Tented Camp – Amakhala Game Reserve: Eastern Cape

A 3-star tented camp at Amakhala Game Reserve. Picture: Instagram Woodbury Tented Camp is is a 3-star tented camp at Amakhala Game Reserve in the Eastern Cape of South Africa. This intimate, family-run camp is tucked into a forested hillside overlooking the ancient floodplain of the Bushman’s River, providing an authentic and personalised African safari experience. Woodbury Tented Camp consists of 10 comfortable en-suite tents on raised bases, each with its own private deck.

Each tent has king-size or twin beds at your request, along with hot water, electricity and all the amenities required to make your stay comfortable. Camp life is centred on the thatch and canvas dining and lounge area, with its expansive deck overlooking the Woodbury plains and waterhole. A wide variety of wildlife such as zebra, giraffe, buffalo and elephant are often seen from this vantage point, while the haunting call of the African Fish Eagle echoes across the valley.

A stay at the tented camp starts from R2 340 a night per person. The Dome Thunzi Bush Lodge – Eastern Cape Enjoy a night under the stars at The Dome. Picture: Instagram For something different and out of the box, visit the The Dome at Thunzi Bush Lodge. It’s nestled within the lush Maitland Forest and offers a luxury once-in-a-lifetime stargazing experience.

At the lodge, a meandering boardwalk will lead you onto a spacious deck where you will discover Thunzi’s romantic dome with distinct finishes. Thunzi forest lodge and hot tubs has the first-ever dome, consisting of three pods – all designed for stargazing. The pods include a bedroom, a self-catering kitchen and a bathroom. You can also relax in the wood-fired hot tub while taking in the views of the wetlands and surroundings or have a luxury African bush braai while watching the sunset.