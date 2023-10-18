WATCH: Safari drive goes wrong as elephant smashes car windscreen

What was supposed to be a fun day out in the South African bush quickly turned hairy for a motorist. A video of an elephant smashing into a car has made its way on TikTok.

@sahihoffical An elephant pressed on a car, shattering the windshield, but the occupants were unharmed, highlighting the elephant's strength and the car's durability. In the video, "an elephant pressed on a car, shattering the windshield, but the occupants were unharmed, highlighting the elephant's strength and the car's durability". The video was post by a sahihoffical and has since received over 654K views and over 15K likes since being uploaded on the app. In the video, the unidentified man in the driver's seat can be heard saying "wait yesses! f$#@...He is going to f$#@ me up" as the elephant approaches the vehicle.

The elephant proceeds to stand next to the car on the driver’s side and the driver whispers: “What the f$#@ must I do?” The elephant then sat on the windscreen of the car. TikTok users, of course, weighed in on the incident.

One user, Thato M, questioned: “What do you say to insurance? 😭” Another user, Rochelle Arendse210, commented: “I only watch wildlife from the safety of my sofa 🤣.” Commenting on this incident, Kruger National Park spokesperson Isaac Phaahla, said they had not had a report of the incident, however, he did provide the dos and don’ts on watching elephants at the park or any other park.