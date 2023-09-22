TikTokers’ react to American content creator saying he is blessed and Africans live in ‘woods and trees’

A free lesson on the continent. That’s what American YouTube content creator Anthony O’Neal received after he made misinformed comments on Africa. A video of the content creator with responses has been trending on TikTok after he said that he will take his child to Africa to teach them how blessed they are.

In Early B Da Manager’s response video to O’Neal, she said: “I wanna know what part of Africa you’re thinking of taking your child that you’re gonna be seeing people swinging on trees and people living in trees? “Are you taking them to wear the Pygmies are because baby, we have cars, TVs, refrigerators. We outside. We is on the internet now so we can see you’re ignorance on the internet.” #blackonthego #fyp ♬ Suspense, horror, piano and music box - takaya @theafrofuturist_ What Africa is he speaking of?!?!? #theafrofuturist Another user, American TikTok content creato George Washington III, who currently resides in Johannesburg, responded: “My people all jokes aside, now why would bro even talk like that?