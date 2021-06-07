PICS: From exploring tea plantations to waterfalls, Sho Madjozi and Maps Maponyane can’t get enough of beautiful Rwanda

South African rapper Sho Madjozi gave her fans a sneak peek into her Rwanda trip – from trekking to Ndambarare Waterfall at Nyungwe National Park and exploring the tea plantations.

TV personality Maps Maponyane is also exploring Rwanda, as reported by IOL Travel last week. Both Madjozi and Maponyane visited the country to attend the inaugural Basketball Africa League.

Now, they are taking a tour around Rwanda with Visit Rwanda. Madjozi said she was blown away by the country’s beauty.

She posted on Instagram: “Now that first #thebal is wrapped, we are taking a tour around Rwanda with @visitrwanda_now. So far I am BLOWN AWAY by the beauty!! Look at Ndambarare waterfall in Nyungwe national park. Is Rwanda Africa’s hidden gem? 😍” (sic)

She also enjoyed tea picking and tasting at One and Only House in Nyungwe.

According to the caption alongside an image of her wearing a colourful printed outfit and carrying a kitararu (baskets used to collect tea), Rwanda has some of the best black tea in the world.

Madjozi labelled the activity “a must do when visiting this gorgeous, easy-going East African country.” (sic)

She joked that the experience inspired her to become a tea connoisseur.

Maponyane visited King’s Palace Museum, in Nyanza District, Southern Province, about 88km from Kigali City.

He also spent a day at Nyungwe National Park where he hiked through the forest on the Igishigishigi Trail, leading to a canopy walkway. He said the “breathtaking views” stretched as far as Lake Kivu.

He also posed in front of the Ndambarare Waterfall.

The SA stars were staying at One&Only Nyungwe House, a 5-star property that boasts dramatic mountain landscapes and a working tea plantation.

Maponyane shared why people should visit:“I’m a BIG KID at heart and One & Only Nyungwe House has all the activities to keep anyone busy. Whether you’re wanting to feel like a modern-day warrior by trying your hand at archery🎯 and spearthrowing, to taking in the tranquil views of Nyungwe’s lush scenery. Whatever it is, Rwanda just seems have it.” (sic)