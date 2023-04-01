Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
SANParks makes history with the appointment of first female CEO

Hapiloe Sello has been appointed as SANParks first female chief executive. Picture: Supplied

Published 1h ago

The body mandated with the management of South Africa’s national parks system, SANParks, has appointed a female Chief Executive Officer, Hapiloe Sello.

Sello is the first female CEO of SANParks since its establishment in 1926.

According to Pam Yako, chairperson of the SANParks Board the announcement comes after a cabinet meeting on March 29.

Yako said the Board was delighted to appoint a leader of Sello’s calibre to the role with her deep-rooted knowledge of the interconnectedness of conservation, tourism and people.

“I have no doubt that SANParks is in good hands for the next phase of its growth,” said Yako.

According to SANParks, Sello joined the body in 2015 as its managing executive for Tourism Development and Marketing and among others, acted as SANParks CEO from June to November 2022.

As the managing executive for tourism, she spearheaded the implementation of the organisation’s commercialisation strategy and implemented several tourism products, events and strategic partnerships which have helped bring in the necessary resources for the SANParks, the entity said.

“This is a huge leap forward for African conservation and tourism as a catalyst for progress and sustainable change. On behalf of the board, we extend our gratitude to Minister Barbara Creecy for her unwavering support in this appointment,” said Yako.

The board also wished Sello well on her new role and encouraged both internal and external stakeholders to support her in this role.

