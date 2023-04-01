Sello is the first female CEO of SANParks since its establishment in 1926.

The body mandated with the management of South Africa’s national parks system, SANParks , has appointed a female Chief Executive Officer, Hapiloe Sello.

According to Pam Yako, chairperson of the SANParks Board the announcement comes after a cabinet meeting on March 29.

Yako said the Board was delighted to appoint a leader of Sello’s calibre to the role with her deep-rooted knowledge of the interconnectedness of conservation, tourism and people.

“I have no doubt that SANParks is in good hands for the next phase of its growth,” said Yako.