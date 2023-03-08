SANParks’ employee-upliftment programme results in 68 employees graduating from hotel school

South African National Parks (SANParks) is in celebration mode as it announced the graduation of 68 hospitality managers from the Private Hotel School. These managers who were part of the SANParks employee-upliftment programme graduated with Higher Certificates in Hospitality Management.

According to SANParks, it aimed to develop its current hospitality staff and enable the staff to learn and perfect the art of hospitality through this programme. The body responsible for managing South Africa’s national parks said this is the first hospitality programme of its kind for SANParks and is part of the effort by SANParks to re-enforce certain good practices, change behaviours, increase productivity, and heighten customer excellence and experience. SANParks Acting CEO Property Mokoena said that with the advent of Covid-19, the tourism industry was completely shut down and as it has revived itself, SANParks wants to be the best of the best and make sure that its hospitality staff is up to date and relevant in this new world we find ourselves in.

“It is a new chapter in human development, and we are the agents of change that are shaping the future. The success of SANParks lies in its employees, and if we do not invest in them, then we will cease to be relevant. Moreover, we want to build a team that will be able to adapt to the changing outlook of the globally competitive environment,” said Mokoena. SANParks, in uplifting its employees, is building a well-skilled workforce that will allow for the achievement of a world-class system of sustainable national parks, reconnecting and inspiring society. “We all know how important both our natural and cultural heritage is and people the world over are looking to travel but are now more discerning; that is where our hospitality staff come in.