Hotels are driving recovery in hospitality sector, says Fedhasa

Stats SA’s December 2022 tourist accommodation report has revealed that hotels are the driving force behind the accommodation sector’s post-pandemic recovery. The report found that accommodation income increased by 46.7% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, and hotels were the biggest contributors.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to the report, hotels contributed 63.3% to this figure, which translates into R3.5 billion in monetary terms, while other accommodation contributed 33.4%, translating into R2.8b. The figures for December 2022 are equally positive. The first festive season since the start of the pandemic without Covid-19 restrictions in place, the report shows a strong recovery of 43.5% compared to the year before. Income was derived from a 19.9% increase in the number of stay unit nights sold and an increase of 19.7% in the average income per stay unit night sold. Here, the biggest contributor was once again hotels at 62.8%, while other accommodation contributed 27.8%. In terms of hotel occupancy rates for December, Stats SA reported occupancy levels of 41.1%, however, Fedhasa’s national chairperson, Rosemary Anderson said their members reported significantly higher occupancy levels, of an average of 65%, with many hotels very close to pre-Covid levels and a number exceeding 2019 room occupancy rates.

However, she said that food and beverage is not showing growth at the level they had hoped, and in addition to load shedding, other impediments include the higher cost of living and food inflation. “And while we welcome the news that hotels are driving recovery and occupancy is up, we believe this could hinge on their ability to invest in an alternative energy supply, such as generators and solar installations. Tourist confidence would also lean towards hotels for this reason,” said Anderson. She points out that hotel revenues are, however, being depleted by the running costs of keeping the lights on, giving the example of a large Fedhasa member hotel in Johannesburg having spent R1 million on diesel in December. At the same time, smaller accommodation providers do not have the capital to invest in such solutions.

Story continues below Advertisement

“They cannot survive load shedding long-term. The situation is critical, and we urge government to expedite energy security interventions now that a state of disaster is in place,” she said. Anderson also noted that reliable water supply is also becoming crucial. “One of our members on the South Coast spent R1.5 million in December alone, bringing in bulk water to cover for the collapse of water provision from the local municipality. This is financially not sustainable and is putting the hospitality industry in the area at risk.

Story continues below Advertisement