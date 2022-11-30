South Africa is an amazing place, says English football legend Michael Owen

Former English football star Michael Owen is in South Africa and shared some cute pictures of his safari experience. It’s not really clear which park the footballer was at since South Africa is blessed with a number of animal parks and nature reserves.

The former Liverpool player uploaded cute pics to his Instagram and Twitter accounts showing him having a good time in the wild. South Africa, what an amazing place. pic.twitter.com/lkKhVZial7 — Michael Owen (@themichaelowen) November 29, 2022 The 42-year old former striker is one of the international guest analysts for pay-channel SuperSport and is providing analysis on the Qatar World Cup. Owen also took time to visit SuperSport United FC’s training headquarters and rubbed shoulders with the coaches, players and staff.

In the pictures, captioned “South Africa, what an amazing place”, Owen is seen feeding a giraffe while in another pic, the giraffe is caught photo-bombing his selfie. He also snapped pictures of a pride of lions and coalitions of cheetahs relaxing under a tree enjoying some shade. Mzansi Tweeps and football fans from all over the world reacted to Owen’s post.

One user, @Oloff17, replied: "Michael come to Paarl. I will give you a barbecue on 14 Dec. We were born on the same day and in the same year 14 Dec 1979. And I am also a Liverpool supporter." @Cellular_jnr responded: "You're always welcomed for always entertaining us and giving us solid content. 👊🏿✌🏿." You're always welcomed for always entertaining us and giving us solid content. 👊🏿✌🏿 — Cellular® 🇧🇷 (@Cellular_jnr) November 29, 2022