Victoria Falls set to be wellness retreat destination with opening of new spa

AAT has announced that Victoria Falls Safari Spa has officially opened in Zimbabwe. The announcement comes just in time for the festive travel season and as a tourism boom begins in the region.

According to AAT Chief Executive Ross Kennedy, the spa is Victoria Falls’ largest and first purpose-built spa, setting a new benchmark in health and wellness. Kennedy said the hospitality group, which operates Victoria Falls Safari Lodge, Victoria Falls Safari Club, Victoria Falls Safari Suites, Lokuthula Lodges and The Boma – Dinner & Drum Show, was experiencing its best season yet.

"I think that this destination and the tourism industry in this country is in for, quite possibly, the best three or four years that we have ever known in tourism in Zimbabwe," said Kennedy. Kennedy said the spa, set in indigenous woodland, at Victoria Falls Safari Lodge estate was built in response to the growing demand for wellness travel, and it was hoped it would extend stays in the destination.

The spa features manicure and pedicure stations, a hair and make-up studio, relaxation rooms, a splash pool and a café as well as three stand-alone treatment rooms.

It is operated by a team of five therapists who provide a range of luxurious treatments including massages, facials, manicures and pedicures as well as hair and event make-up services whilst using all-natural, plant-based Africology and Cashmere & Co. products. The spa’s decor incorporates African tented-safari camp style with bold, colourful Ndebele design elements while drawing from the natural environment to portray the rich textures of Africa. AAT said the facility is open to both the public and Victoria Falls Safari Lodge estate guests and will also be occasionally available for private functions as well as yoga retreats, weddings and wellness and foodie events, with plans already in place to develop it further.