Want to operate an eco lodge in the wild? Kenya's looking for you

Kenya's inviting investment to revive its once glorious tourism sector that's best known for safaris, white sandy beaches and mountain climbing.

Over the years, the industry has dropped to Kenya's third-biggest foreign-exchange earner - after agriculture and remittances - following periods of political turbulence and terror attacks that marred the East African nation's image.

Underinvestment in facilities also left many properties looking dated.

Now the Kenya Wildlife Service is pitching investors on projects in game reserves, marine parks and the mountains, restaurants, a convention centre in the capital, Nairobi, and 71 eco lodges.