WATCH: Egypt disinfects Pyramids of Giza amid covid-19 outbreak

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

In a bid to control the spread of coronavirus, Egyptian workers started to disinfect the area around the Giza Pyramids. The men, who wore face masks and gloves, disinfected the areas on Wednesday. The areas they disinfected included walkways and areas closes to the pyramid. They left the pyramid untouched. Ashraf Mohie El-Din, director-general of the pyramids area told Reuters, said this was the first phase of the disinfection. He said other phases will follow. “We started the first phase of disinfection, and there are other phases. We are in the process of disinfecting all tourist sites, though the artefacts themselves require specific materials and (cleaning) must be carried out by a specialised team of excavators.

“We are making use of this period to sanitise the entire area, but also to carry out some maintenance work and renovation to have this area ready to accept visitors again,” he added.

Reuters reported Egypt closed many of its archaeological sites and museums since Monday.

Meanwhile, according to AP, Egypt imposed a nightly curfew this week to curb covid-19 spread.

Egyptian Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly said the night curfew, from 7 pm. until 6 am came into effect on Wednesday.

President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi tweeted that he expects Egyptians to "respond positively to these measures, in order to protect the security and safety of our beloved Egypt,”

AP reported that El-Sissi’s government has prohibited large gatherings, closed all its museums and archaeological sites including the Giza Pyramids and locked down tourist cities in the south and the Red Sea.