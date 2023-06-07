How to travel the world with sound

Just like how books can take you to a place you’ve never been before, so does music. Known as the universal language, music can take you where you want to go without having to physically go there.

In most instances, the music evokes certain emotions that take you to a wonderland, and just like that, you have travelled to your favourite destination while sitting on your couch. That’s the power music holds. Amsterdam-based multi-instrumentalists and electronic music composers, Parallelle, are encouraging travellers to travel with their ears by embracing the “power of travel through sound”. They have launched a distinctive five-part music video series inspired by the sounds of places, cultures and local communities at some of the most sought-after destinations in the Asia Pacific, taking viewers on a melodic journey through picturesque Java, Fiji, Osaka, Bangkok and Bengaluru.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parallelle (@parallelle_) "There is so much more to travel than what meets the eye. Through sound, we can experience places and cultures like nothing you’ve ever known. “Our music transcends borders and infuses the richness of destinations and traditional music and from time to time, spotlights local musicians. “We hope that our music can inspire people to explore new destinations and cultures,” explained Thomas and Julien De Bie, members of Parallelle.

The music video series takes travellers to some of the most loved Marriott stays such as The Hermitage, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, Jakarta and Sheraton Mustika Yogyakarta Resort & Spa in Indonesia; Sheraton Fiji Golf & Beach Resort and Fiji Marriott Resort Momi Bay in Fiji; W Osaka in Japan; W Bangkok in Thailand and JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa and JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru in India. “We believe experiencing a destination goes beyond just seeing the sights. It’s about connecting with the local community and immersing yourself in their way of life. John Toomey, vice-president, sales and marketing, Asia Pacific (excluding Greater China), Marriott International said: “Our collaboration with Parallelle does exactly that, allowing travellers to reimagine travel through sound and forge stronger emotional bonds to their favourite destinations.