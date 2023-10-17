Let your palate guide your passport: 12 incredible foodie adventures

Indulge your inner foodie and embark on a global culinary exploration with the expert guidance of Flight Centre, where we specialise in turning your travel dreams into a delicious reality.

Italy - Indulge in Margherita pizza: It’s a classic for a reason! Indulge in a simple, yet masterful blend of fresh tomatoes, mozzarella, and basil, encapsulating Italian heritage. Top it off with Limoncello. Pro tip: Look for ‘Pizzeria Tradizionale’ signs for the genuine Neapolitan touch. Spain - Dive into paella in Barcelona and Valencia: Bask in the golden saffron-infused rice dish accompanied by refreshing sangria and bite-sized tapas. Pro tip: Most local chefs cook authentic paella in large pans, which takes longer – but the result is worth the wait. Alaska - Warm up with clam chowder in Ketchikan and indulge in King Crab at Juneau’s Tracy’s Crab Shack. Pro tip: Seek daily seafood specials for the freshest, most affordable catch. Norway - Relish the Skarven Plank in Tromsø. It’s a luxurious seafood spread featuring smoked salmon, cured redfish, and much more. Pro tip: Complement any salmon dish with traditional Norwegian flatbread. Mexico - Tantalise the taste buds with street ceviche. It’s essentially fresh fish cured in citrus with a burst of spices. Pro tip: Locals know the best street food secrets. Croatia - Sample Štrukli (cheese bread), a harmonious blend of soft bread and rich cheese. Pro tip: Elevate the experience with Croatian olives. Argentina - Get social at an asado: An asado is Argentina’s answer to a braai and a meat lover’s dream. Be sure to follow your meaty feast with dulce de leche-filled alfajores. Pro tip: Venture off the tourist path for an authentic asado experience. Peru - Sip on a pisco sour cocktail: Invented in the 1920s, a Peruvian pisco sour cocktail is an artful blend of pisco brandy, lime juice, syrup, egg white, and bitters. Pro tip: Head to Lima for the best pisco sour bars… and drink your cocktail slowly; it packs a punch Canada - Treat yourself in Victoria, British Columbia: Delight in the Cactus Club Café’s Szechuan lettuce wrap and crab cake frites. Pro tip: Pair seafood with harbour views. USA - Navigate New York’s culinary streets: Munch on hot dogs, gourmet bagels, and the legendary New York-style pizza slice. Pro tip: ‘Boiled & baked’ is the bagel mantra. Turkey - Experience the testi kebab in Cappadocia: A sealed clay pot, when cracked open, unfurls an aroma of meat and spices. Pro tip: Local wine enhances this Anatolian delicacy. South Africa - Revel in oyster shots with gin at the Mojo Market in Sea Point, Cape Town. It’s a unique twist on the traditional oyster experience.

Experience the testi kebab in Cappadocia, Turkey.

Journeying across the globe, one dish at a time, promises a treat for the taste buds and a deeper connection with each destination’s defining cultures, traditions, and tales. With Flight Centre as your trusted companion, we'll ensure your culinary journey is a seamless and unforgettable experience.

So, pick up your knife and fork (or perhaps your chopsticks) – a world of flavour awaits your exploration. Safe travels and bon appétit!