This Easter there’s something for everyone at Spier

Published 3h ago

While the little ones search for Easter Bunny clues or decorate delicious cookies, grown-ups can savour award-winning wines and stroll around the farm. Then the whole family can settle down under an ancient oak tree for a bountiful picnic and Easter surprise!

Easter scavenger hunt

On Easter Sunday, children can roam the farm in search of a fun Easter prize. Find an Easter Bunny clues and collect stickers along the way. Once the map is completed with all five stickers it may be exchanged for a parcel filled with delicious Easter treats. Meanwhile, adults can sample Spier’s award-winning wines at multiple wine tasting stations along the route.

Time: From 9:00 to 12:00.

Cost: R150 per child.

Suited for kids aged 3-12.

Cookie decorating at Wine Tasting

Throughout the Easter weekend, join Spier for a wine tasting while the little ones get creative with a complimentary cookie decorating session. Fun to decorate and yummy to eat.

Make a weekend of it

Guests booking their stay at Spier Hotel this Easter weekend will enjoy a 21% discount – in the spirit of the hotel’s 21st birthday – on the best available rate for a minimum stay of two nights.

The offer includes a complimentary bottle of wine from the Spier 21 Gables range and a premium wine tasting. Guests also have the option to book a table for a special Easter-themed lunch and dinner.

All event and accommodation bookings can be made online at www.spier.co.za

