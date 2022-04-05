Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Win a picnic hamper for two at Spier Wine Estate

Published 3h ago

Spier Wine Estate is one of South Africa's oldest wine farms and a well-known Western Cape landmarks in Stellenbosch.

Spier's delicious, farm-inspired picnics change with the seasons as many of the ingredients are sourced from the farm and trusted local producers.

The farm offers many gorgeous spots for you to enjoy your picnic. Where will it be – by the dam, or under the oaks? The choice is yours.

Baskets must be ordered at least 24 hours in advance and can be collected between 12.00 and 14.00 from the Picnic Collection Point next to the Spier Farm Café.

Find out more about what's happening this Easter weekend at Spier.

Stand a chance to win a picnic basket for two by entering the competition below:

