Dubai Tourism takes on 3 South African cities for 2023 roadshow

Dubai’s Department for Economy and Tourism (DET) has announced that it will be making a return to South Africa with a three-city roadshow this March. According to DET, its 2023 South Africa Roadshow will be an opportunity for South African travel agents and stakeholders to network with stakeholders in the Dubai hospitality market and join a community that will not just improve their businesses but will also give them greater openings and opportunities to satisfy their clients.

The multi-city roadshow will take place in three cities, starting in Cape Town on the 13th of March, then Durban on the 15th of March and will end in Johannesburg on the 17th of March. “The 2022 edition of the roadshow, which happened in the same three cities from the 15th – 19th of August last year, was successful and the best of its kind in South Africa. This year’s roadshow will highlight Dubai’s affordable experiences and the diversity of the city’s offerings to key travel partners in South Africa,” said DET in a statement. It said highlights of the road show span across travel, hospitality, entertainment and Dubai’s citywide events, with a focus on leisure, family travel, education and medical tourism, and key elements of the event would include breakout network sessions, partner presentations, one-on-one meetings and raffle draws.

DET said it would be accompanied to South Africa by hotels, airlines and other stakeholders in the Dubai Tourism ecosystem. Some of the hotels that will be accompanying the tourism body include: 25hours Hotel Dubai One Central, Atlantis The Palm Hotel & Resort, Cote D Azur Hotel, Emaar Hospitality Group, J W Marriott Marquis Hotel, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Rixos Premium Dubai Hotel, S L S Hotel and Residences Dubai, Swissotel Al Ghurair, TRYP by Wyndham Dubai and Global Village Dubai. Of course, Emirates Airlines will also be there with a variety of destination management companies as well.