‘It is a blessing to be able to spend holidays with family and loved ones’, says UAE president

The leader of the Arab world took to Instagram to share an intimate picture of himself and his family during their Eid Al-Fitr celebrations. According to His Highness, it is a blessing to be able to spend the holiday with family and loved ones.

His Highness and the royal family marked the holy day at an undisclosed safari location in the Eastern Cape, South Africa. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (@mohamedbinzayed) “On the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr I wish the people of the UAE and the world continued peace and happiness,” said His Highness on Instagram. Last week, the Eastern Cape’s Provincial Government spokesperson, Khuselwa Rantjie, confirmed that the UAE’s president and his entourage were in the country and landed at Bulembu Airport in Bhisho.

“The UAE president is undertaking a private visit and is expected to explore the beauty of the Eastern Cape,” said Rantjie. The visit has since sparked controversy in the country with some South African media outlets alleging that there was fowl play in the landing of His Highness in the country. News24 reported that the family landed at Bhisho Airport after building a R20 million runway for their use and were set to stay at the undisclosed location for two weeks.