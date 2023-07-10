LOOK: Get your wellies on! It’s snowing in these parts of South Africa

Just as parts of KwaZulu-Natal woke up to the sight of snow on Monday morning, so too did Johannesburg. Excited South Africans took to social media to share their snow pics and videos, with one person noting the last time it snowed in the City of Gold was 11 years ago.

According to the SA Weather Service (Saws), extremely cold weather was predicted for Gauteng, as well as over Mpumalanga. But it seems Mother Nature has been kind enough to blanket Ceres with snowfall. The popular tourist town usually attracts thousands to Matroosberg Nature Reserve where a chance of snow is possible if the temperatures reach low enough.

Do note, if you are planning on heading in that direction, visitors are advised to park at the camp site and walk about 500 metres until they reach snow. Didi de Kock, owner of the nature reserve, told the SABC, “If it’s your first-time snow hunting, this is not a bad opportunity. “If you’ve seen nice, beautiful thick snow then maybe hang on for a bit later in the season.”

For those who can’t get to see the snow, thank goodness for Twitter. Good morning from an icy-cold Western Cape! 🥶



Visit our small towns to see the ‘winter wonderland’, but importantly, to see what the rest of the town has to offer. 🤩⛄️



📸 Matroosberg Nature Reserve pic.twitter.com/l0eUEsnqFF — Premier Alan Winde 🇿🇦 (@alanwinde) July 10, 2023 Snow in Gauteng is a rare occurrence, as noted by the “Good Things Guy”, Brent Lindeque. The last time the province experienced snowfall was in August, 2012. Some parts of Joburg has snow falling!!!



But snow in Gauteng - even little bits of it - is a very rare occurrence.



Before today, these were the most recent dates:



- August 2012

- June 2007

- September 1981

- June 1964

- August 1962

- May 1956



Happy snow day Joburg! ☃️ — Brent Lindeque (@BrentLindeque) July 10, 2023 Still, the biting cold front didn’t stop many from taking to the streets of Jozi to experience the phenomenon.