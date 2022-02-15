LOOK: Inside 12 on Hillel Villa and Spa, proudly owned by Lerato Kganyago

Metro FM DJ Lerato Kganyago has expanded her career ventures adding “hotel owner” to the list. Valentine’s Day was yesterday and while some celebrities and influencers took to Instagram to share bouquets of two dozen roses, chocolate boxes, perfume and fine jewellery, “The Bridge” host announced that she would be opening her very own hotel and restaurant - 12 on Hillel Villa and Spa.

This wouldn't be the first time Kganyago's Valentine's Day antics had tongues wagging. Last year, she went live on Instagram to show off her celebrations with her husband, Thami Ndlela. He booked out the entire FNB Stadium and in the video, the singer Zonke along with her band was seen serenading the couple on the day of love. Of course, in true Mzansi fashion, this inspired individuals to wish each other a "Happy Lerato Kganyago Day" on February 14.

Making things social media official, she made the official announcement in an Instagram post featuring a chic table setting, marble walls, plush velvet backed chairs with brass detailing and a stunning palm tree view. “Renovations officially done,” she shared, adding that she was kept away from seeing the process, hinting that her reaction to the big reveal on Instagram Live may have been a genuine, first impression. “Ladies and Gents I introduce to you my new baby, @12onhillel naming the restaurant AMOR meaning Lerato, Thando, Love. You’re all welcome,” she ended it off.

Before the official announcement, Kganyago kept her followers in the loop - just barely - dropping hints in her stories of what was to come. In a picture of herself gleefully standing in front of the official hotel signage, with a glass of champagne to toast, the business owner shared a second post with the caption: "Some of you might have seen what it looked like before, a few months ago when I posted it on my insta stories. I can't wait for you to see the final product."

The TV and radio personality host revealed her lavish gift in an Instagram live broadcast, which was captured by a Twitter user.

Lerato walks her viewers through the surprise in a live stream, which began with her being escorted from their home in a blue Mercedes Benz G-wagon and blindfolded as soon as she entered. Lerato Kganyago got a hotel for #ValentinesDay2022 pic.twitter.com/mw0uurvBnG — Sam (@Iam_MrSam) February 14, 2022

Ending the announcement off on her Instagram stories, Kganyago said, “I am officially part of the hospitality industry, please support my business, you’re all welcome and we’re hiring.” On the business page of Kganyago’s new business, the hotel is described as being “Perched high against the eastern mountainside of Northcliff Hill.” 12 on Hillel Guest Manor offers the discerning guest luxury accommodation in a tranquil setting. It is off the beaten track in an up-market area, but accessible to the rest of the city. For those after a little R&R, there’s also a decked-out spa on site, perfect for a weekend getaway.