PICS & VIDEO: Investigators scour scene of deadly Joburg aircraft crash

Johannesburg – The aircraft that crashed on Sunday morning, killing three people, departed from Grand Central Airport in the Gauteng province on a training flight with the intention to land back at the same Airport said the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA). According to the SACAA communication manager Sisa Majola, the aircraft accident, which happened at 9am on Sunday, at Nasrec next to the FNB stadium located in the south of Joburg was reported by the Aeronautical Rescue Co-ordination Centre (ARCC).

Story continues below Advertisement

Majola said “Onboard the aircraft were two occupants, who both sustained fatal injuries”. “The aircraft itself sustained substantial damage.” The scene is still being monitored by Emer-G-Med paramedics together with multiple emergency service agencies are currently in attendance following the crash.

Investigators at the scene of a deadly aircraft crash in Joburg on Sunday in which three people were killed. Picture: Timothy Bernard / African News Agency/ANA The SAPS are also present at the scene and will be conducting the necessary investigation into the circumstances around the crash. The Accident and Incident Investigations Division (AIID) has been informed of an aircraft accident.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Do note that a preliminary report will be issued 30 days from the day of this accident,” said Majola. This story is a developing story as we await further details about the circumstances of the crash from authorities and the preliminary report that will be issued by the SACAA.

Story continues below Advertisement