3 beautiful South African destinations for an Easter escape

Looking for an Easter escape? We’ve got you covered! Make the most of the public holidays this Easter by getting back on the travel wagon.

Whether you’re looking for a city break or something adventurous, we have the trip for you! Here are some destinations worth considering for your Easter escape. Summerhill Guest Estate, Cowies Hill, KwaZulu-Natal Summerhill Guest Estate. Picture: Supplied Located in the picturesque suburb of Cowies Hill, Summerhill Guest Estate offers a serene escape from the hustle and bustle of city life.

Boasting spacious and elegant en-suite bedrooms together with lush green park-like gardens, Summerhill Guest Estate is a tranquil, calm, and reinvigorating environment to unwind and relax. Each room has been uniquely decorated and is named after a South African Jazz musician, who has played and stayed at the estate. Summerhill Guest Estate. Picture: Xavier Vahed One of the highlights of Summerhill Guest Estate is its award-winning restaurant, The LivingRoom.

The recipient of the EatOut Woolworths Restaurant of The Year Award 2022, the eatery led by chef Johannes Richter offers a menu that celebrates endemic ingredients through the chef’s fine training and passion for Japanese techniques and flavours. The result is a truly unique dining experience that is not to be missed. Call: 063 529 1966. Sandcastle Luxury Villa, Wesley Coastal Conservancy, Eastern Cape

Sandcastle Luxury Villa. Picture: Supplied For those seeking a beach escape, Sandcastle Luxury Villa in the Eastern Cape is an absolute hidden gem. This luxurious beachfront villa with an expansive private beach offers uninterrupted views of the Indian Ocean and rugged bush veld of the Eastern Cape, making it the perfect place to unwind, turn off and soak up the sun. The award-winning, exclusive-use, all-inclusive villa is situated within a stunning 275-hectare reserve, teaming with wildlife.

Sandcastle Luxury Villa. Picture: Supplied Beautifully designed, the villa features spacious living areas and four en-suite bedrooms with majestic ocean views. Guests can also enjoy one of two stunning pools, a fully equipped kitchen with the services of a personal chef, and an extensive wellness program that includes massages, spa treatments, and pampering. Call: 083 282 5179.

Fifty Seven Waterberg, Welgevonden Private Game Reserve, Limpopo Fifty Seven Waterberg. Picture: Supplied For an unforgettable safari experience, Fifty Seven Waterberg is a must-visit safari destination. Located in the heart of the Waterberg Biosphere Reserve, the lodge offers a unique opportunity to explore South Africa's rich wildlife and natural beauty.

The five-star luxury lodge is surrounded by 35 000 hectares of unsurpassed natural beauty replete with game and bird life. Located in a malaria-free zone and with just ten guest suites, the magnificent setting combines privacy and tranquillity with everything you need for a luxurious and memorable stay. Fifty Seven Waterberg. Picture: Supplied Guests can indulge in a host of experiences including game drives, in-room spa treatments, and boma dinners.