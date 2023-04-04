Escape to Paarl this Easter weekend

Are you ready for a break from the hustle and bustle of the city? Look no further than Paarl, especially with school holidays and the April long weekends coming up. You’ll be mesmerised by the beauty of autumn as nature slows down and showcases its colourful finery after the grape harvest.

Paarl is a charming town nestled in the heart of the Cape Winelands region in the Western Cape. It is known for its breathtaking natural beauty, rich cultural heritage and world-class wine estates. The town is situated in a valley surrounded by majestic mountains, making it a popular destination for outdoor enthusiasts and nature lovers. Visitors to Paarl can indulge in a range of activities, from hiking and mountain biking to wine tasting and exploring historic landmarks.

The town also boasts a vibrant culinary scene, with a variety of restaurants serving up delicious local cuisine. Babylonstoren View this post on Instagram A post shared by Babylonstoren (@babylonstoren) Paarl offers an amazing experience, with something for everyone. One of the favourites is Babylonstoren, a must-stop destination with unique accommodation, fantastic food and wine offerings.

Explore their incredible fruit and vegetable garden, and join the cellarmaster for a one-of-a-kind tour of their impressive wine museum. The Simondium Guild Tour View this post on Instagram A post shared by PAINTED WOLF WINES (@paintedwolfwines) Are you an art lover? The Simondium Guild Tour is for you! Check out Painted Wolf Wines, an award-winning family business with a strong conservation focus, and sample their organic and sustainably farmed grape wines.

Get creative at Fanglasstic, a boutique glass-painting studio, or visit Stillman Distillery, for craft rum, gin and beer lovers. Rhebokskloof Wine Estate View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhebokskloof Wine Estate (@rhebokskloofwineestate) For a perfect family outing, head to Rhebokskloof Wine Estate for an idyllic picnic in a picturesque setting under the oak trees by the dam.

Kids can play to their heart’s content while adults sample some of the finest wines the Cape Winelands have to offer. Adventure seekers will love the horse riding, quad biking, and MTB and hiking trails. Additionally, the wine estate will have Easter weekend fun-filled activities for the entire family: 11am – 12pm: Easter Hunt 12pm – 1pm: Interactive session with Easter Bunny 12pm – 3pm: Face Painting 12pm – 3pm: Petting Zoo 1pm – 2pm: Magic Show with Spaghetti the Clown 2pm – 4pm: Balloon Modelling Perdeberg Cellars

Last but not least, we highly recommend Perdeberg Cellars for a laid-back, relaxing experience with family or friends. Celebrating 80 years of excellence in 2021, their wines have won both local and international acclaim. Try their award-winning wines with inspirational pairing partners such as chocolate or marshmallows – trust us, your taste buds will thank you! So, what are you waiting for? Pack your bags and head to Paarl for an unforgettable getaway!