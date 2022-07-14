5 fun ways to experience the Sardine Run

The annual Sardine Run has started in some parts of KwaZulu-Natal, particularly the South Coast.
Here are five ways in which you can enjoy or experience the Sardine Run at Rocky Bay on the mid-South Coast and catch the silver fish frenzy, which can be a once in a lifetime experience.
Watch from the shoreline
According to Rocky Bay Resorts manager Annien Koulountis, there is plenty of marine action to enjoy for those wanting to watch from the shoreline.
Koulountis said that the ocean is truly alive, with the humpback whale migration under way and lots of whales breaching at this time of the year.
The resorts manager revealed that there has also been bait ball activity associated with the Sardine Run, including birds diving and dolphins frolicking.
“Many days Rocky Bay Resorts caravan park and cabin have front-row seats to witness this spectacle. For those interested in aerial viewing, there are also paraglider and microlight tours available locally!” said Koulountis.
Dive or snorkel
Mokarran Dive Charters owner Michelle Smith said that this is an exciting time of year for boat rides and diving because of all the migrations that are happening at the same time; Sardine Run, the humpback whale migration and the start of the ragged tooth shark mating season.
Smith said that this makes for epic boat rides, snorkelling and diving which coincides perfectly with school holidays.
Shark cage diving
John Miller, owner of Shark Cage Diving KZN at Rocky Bay Resorts, said that for visitors wanting a truly unique ocean experience, then shark cage diving is a must-try. Miller said that there are so many species of sharks found in our warm waters at Aliwal Shoal, making it one of the best spots to dive.
He also revealed that you’re most likely to see black tips, dusky and spinner sharks which grow up to two-and-a-half metres.
Deep-sea fishing
For those interested in fishing during this season, Rocky Bay Resorts is also home to Albacore Fishing Charters run by Lloyd Pellew and his team.
He boasts decades of experience in both fishing and boat charters, with seven charter boats available.
Pellew said that there are shoals and shoals of these silver fish moving up the coast, accompanied by hundreds of dolphins and birds. Those wanting to fish on his charter boats must have fishing permits and they get to keep their catches.
Microlighting or aircraft
Take in ‘The Greatest Shoal on Earth’ from the skies with World of Wings Flight School. Experienced pilot Noel McDonogh takes visitors and prospective pilots on training flights along the KZN South Coast around Rocky Bay.
By taking to the air in a microlight or aeroplane, visitors enjoy a bird’s eye view of the Sardine Run action. Flights take off from Umkomaas Airfield in Craigieburn.