5 fun ways to experience the Sardine Run

The annual Sardine Run has started in some parts of KwaZulu-Natal, particularly the South Coast. Here are five ways in which you can enjoy or experience the Sardine Run at Rocky Bay on the mid-South Coast and catch the silver fish frenzy, which can be a once in a lifetime experience.

Story continues below Advertisement

Watch from the shoreline According to Rocky Bay Resorts manager Annien Koulountis, there is plenty of marine action to enjoy for those wanting to watch from the shoreline. Koulountis said that the ocean is truly alive, with the humpback whale migration under way and lots of whales breaching at this time of the year.

The resorts manager revealed that there has also been bait ball activity associated with the Sardine Run, including birds diving and dolphins frolicking.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Many days Rocky Bay Resorts caravan park and cabin have front-row seats to witness this spectacle. For those interested in aerial viewing, there are also paraglider and microlight tours available locally!” said Koulountis. Couple enjoying sitting at the beach and watching the ocean. Picture: Unsplash Dive or snorkel Mokarran Dive Charters owner Michelle Smith said that this is an exciting time of year for boat rides and diving because of all the migrations that are happening at the same time; Sardine Run, the humpback whale migration and the start of the ragged tooth shark mating season.

Story continues below Advertisement

Smith said that this makes for epic boat rides, snorkelling and diving which coincides perfectly with school holidays. Enjoy diving and snorkelling at Mokarran Dive Charters at Rocky Bay Resort. Picture: Unsplash Shark cage diving John Miller, owner of Shark Cage Diving KZN at Rocky Bay Resorts, said that for visitors wanting a truly unique ocean experience, then shark cage diving is a must-try. Miller said that there are so many species of sharks found in our warm waters at Aliwal Shoal, making it one of the best spots to dive.

Story continues below Advertisement

He also revealed that you’re most likely to see black tips, dusky and spinner sharks which grow up to two-and-a-half metres. If you are a thrill-seeker, then shark cage diving is the perfect activity for you. Picture: Unsplash Deep-sea fishing For those interested in fishing during this season, Rocky Bay Resorts is also home to Albacore Fishing Charters run by Lloyd Pellew and his team.

He boasts decades of experience in both fishing and boat charters, with seven charter boats available. Pellew said that there are shoals and shoals of these silver fish moving up the coast, accompanied by hundreds of dolphins and birds. Those wanting to fish on his charter boats must have fishing permits and they get to keep their catches. Hire a charter boat and go deep sea fishing to get the best catch. Picture: Unsplash Microlighting or aircraft