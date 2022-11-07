6 instagrammable coffee spots around Durban

Whether you’re hanging solo or with a friend, coffee shops and cafés are perfect hang out spots. They provide comfort and intimacy unlike restaurants or clubs. You can pull out your laptop and work while enjoying a brew or have a meaningful deep conversation with someone over a cup.

Some coffee shops provide a quiet and calm buzz and it’s no wonder these spots are growing in popularity. If you love coffee and simple café food, here are some affordable coffee spots around Durban that are picture perfect on any day. Fabrica

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fábrica (@fabricacoffeesa) This cute spot in uMhlanga Rocks has a wide selection of coffee beverages to choose from including cappuccinos, iced coffees and breve. The café has a breakfast menu which is served at until 11.30am and opens at 6.30am so you can enjoy a R20 cappuccino before 8.00am every day. Boston Brew

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BOSTON BREW (@boston_brew_cafe) Boston Brew is a speciality coffee shop on Montpelier Road. According to its website, the name originated from the owners’ love of dogs, specifically, the Boston Terrier. Boston is situated on the balcony of an iconic heritage house in Morningside and even offers keto bread for the carb free nation. Bike & Bean

Bike & Bean has three options across the Durban region. There’s one on the Promenade at the Country Club Beach, another at Durban on Point overlooking the bay and another in Forest Walk at uMhlanga. The 4th option, Bean & Bistro is the new kid on the block and offers dinner on weekends, from Thursday to Saturday. Skyline

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Skyline Coffee Roasters (@skylinecoffeeza) Skyline Café in Morningside offers a selection of baked goods, pastries, cakes, toasted sarmies, breakfast buns, vegan treats, smoothies, avo on toast and more. The establishment is pet friendly and also offers wi-fi making at a great spot to work away from the buzz of Florida Road. Barn Owl

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Skyline Coffee Roasters (@skylinecoffeeza) According to the Barn Owl, they are nice people who make great coffee, delicious food and killer desserts. The Barn Owl on Florida Road is an addition to the Barn Owl in the Midlands which has been dubbed as “some of the most beautiful spaces in coffee”. The one on Florida is a micro-roastery which offers takeaway meals that you can enjoy at an open air food court.

Colombo Coffee View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colombo Coffee (@colombo_coffee) Colombo Coffee is one of Durban’s oldest coffee companies and was established in 1917. The company is a wholesale roaster and café. This coffee company in Durban North also offers a coffee appreciation masterclass, home barista course and café barista course.