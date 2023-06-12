The Durban International Convention Centre (Durban ICC) is calling for industry professionals and the public to help it bring home the award for South Africa’s best convention centre as it has been nominated as South Africa’s Best Convention Centre in the prestigious 4th annual World MICE Awards. The World MICE Awards recognise and reward excellence in Meetings, Incentive, Conference and Exhibition tourism worldwide and the winners will be announced at the World MICE Awards Gala Ceremony 2023, scheduled to take place in Doha, Qatar, on November 21.

Voting for the 4th annual World MICE Awards will take place from June 21 to August 25. This period allows industry professionals and the public to cast their votes and have a say in determining the winners of these highly regarded awards. The voting process offers a unique opportunity for participants to support their favourite MICE destinations, venues and service providers. According to the CEO of the Durban ICC, Lindiwe Rakharebe, they are honoured to be nominated for the 4th annual World MICE Awards. “This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team in delivering exceptional event experiences. We invite our valued clients, partners, and the public to support us by casting their votes during the voting period,” said Rakharebe.

The Durban ICC is renowned for its world-class facilities and exceptional service and has previously been recognised with multiple accolades. It secured the esteemed titles of South Africa’s Best Convention Centre from 2020 to 2022, as well as Africa’s Best Convention Centre in 2020 and 2021. According to the venue, these achievements highlight its commitment to excellence and its ability to consistently deliver outstanding experiences to event organisers and attendees. To participate in the voting process for the 4th annual World MICE Awards and show support for the Durban ICC, visit the official website at www.worldmiceawards.com. Cast your vote and help recognise excellence in the Meetings, Incentive, Conference and Exhibition sector.