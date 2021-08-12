Durban mayor says it’s now safe to visit the city

In a bid to reopen the eThekwini tourism sector, Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has reassured visitors that it is safe to travel to the city. This comes as Durban continues with its vigorous tourism rebuilding campaign which is supported by increased security visibility at tourism hotspots.

Kaunda said the past long weekend saw 34 500 visitors visiting the city, a direct spend of R46 million, GDP contribution of R113 million and approximately 31% occupancy rate. Kaunda welcomed tourists back to the city after the civil unrest caused reputational damage to the Durban brand. The city initially projected a 50% visitor arrival at adjusted lockdown level four if there had been no civil unrest. However, due to the unrest the occupancy rate between July 8 and 17 was a minimal 19% – a loss of 31%.

The actual economic impact in Durban was a loss of 50 000 visitors, R110m in direct spend, R280m in tourism GDP and 600 jobs. To revive the tourism industry, Kaunda said the municipality has implemented key interventions to ensure a safe and welcoming environment that will see increased visibility of law enforcements agents at key tourism strategic points and zones. These include the beachfront, airports, the harbour, local businesses and shopping malls. “We are doing this in collaboration with local community partners and destination stakeholders such as community safety forums as well as urban improvement precincts,” said Kaunda.

As part of restoring investor confidence in eThekwini, action driven collaborations with stakeholders to boost and attract investment is ongoing. The recently held TIA360 eThekwini Tourism Investment Symposium brought together investment leaders to collectively plan for the sustainable recovery of the sector. The enhanced community development and collaborations like the “Know Your City” campaign also encourages locals to explore their own city and become ambassadors, thus boosting the sector’s revenue.