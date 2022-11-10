Gateway Theatre of Shopping to get multimillion rand facelift

Durban’s mega-mall, Gateway Theatre of Shopping, is undergoing a multimillion-rand refurbishment that will combine leading edge construction with new age design technologies. According to Head of Retail for Old Mutual Property, Ahmed Kazi, this would give the centre a new design aesthetic.

The shopping mall, which is South Africa’s third largest mall, revealed that the two-phase upgrade begins with the transformation of the Great Hall around Gateway’s entrance axis which will be followed by the rejuvenation of the centre’s two adjacent vaulted wings. “Phase one includes a glamorous triple-volume faceted glass façade around the main lifts, a new geometric tiling design and striking curved organic ceiling bulkheads that will unite to create a new age elegance with sweeping lines and timber accents.” According to the mall’s general manager, Feysel Potgieter, work has started on the first phase but would pause for the festive season and phase two, which will focus on the adjacent wings, will be completed next year.

Potgieter said that sustainable practices and intelligent technologies within the new Great Hall will pave the way for Gateway to embrace future retail trends. “Our strategy is based on the three R’s of sustainability – namely reduce, reuse and recycle. We believe that to create a space for people to enjoy and to ensure future value for the community, we cannot compromise. Materials and finishes have been sustainably sourced or made from recycled materials. We have also repurposed the existing natural stone in the mall,” Potgieter said. He said to propel Gateway further into the digital age, energy sensitive lighting and electronics will be used and this approach will extend to operational components such as sanitary ware, escalators, lifts and air conditioning chillers, aligning Gateway with Old Mutual Properties’ national commitment to sustainability.

“We will be doing everything possible to ensure our customers continue to enjoy their experience during these refurbishments and are very proud to be able to continue to improve our customers’ journey throughout the mall,” Potgieter said. Read the latest issue of IOL Travel digital magazine here.