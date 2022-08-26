Hey Durban foodies, here are food festivals you should not miss this Heritage month

South Africa is for foodies, by foodies, and of foodies. In South Africa, every dish has its own story that connects the soul straight to food. You can taste every dish with a fantastic diversity of flavour. So, it's time to fill your plate with traditional authentic food at these top five food festivals.

Pick n Pay Wine and Food Festival Joburg edition of the Pick n Pay Wine and Food Festival. Picture: Johann Botha After tantalising wine lovers in Cape Town and Joburg, the Pick n Pay Wine and Food Festival is now bringing the popular event to Durban. On September 3, wine and food enthusiasts in Durban can taste their way through the Winelands.

Taking place at Chris Saunders Park in Umhlanga, festival goers will be able to taste various wines on offer and indulge in a variety of food options while soaking up the experience with live music in big open seating areas. Wine estates participating include Nederburg, Durbanville Hills, Spier, and Kanonkop, to name a few. The festival also offers a “Sparkling Experience” – a dedicated area where Cap Classique and sparkling wine will abound for your tasting pleasure. Festival-goers will be able to purchase their favourite wines on the day to enjoy on the lawns or in the seating areas along with delicious food on offer.

The Pick n Pay Food Lane will provide food choices – prepared by professional chefs using the freshest produce and ingredients. Meals include fish and chips, fresh salads, sushi, and indulgent braai and charcuterie boards. Pick n Pay’s Burger Truck and Pizza Truck will also be serving their popular meals. There will also be a mix of live music during the event. Artists performing on the day include Freddy L – best known for his single “Chemical”, Yolanda Cenge from the Afro Divas Project, and Durban-based acoustic duo The Kickstands.

Head of Pick n Pay Liquor Gavin Levers said their stores have become “the home of South African wine” as they continually list more local brands on their shelf and online shop. Levers said this festival lets them elevate their wine experience to customers and invites them to a fully interactive wine and food experience. General access tickets are R250 inclusive of a branded glass and tasting tokens and are available at Webtickets. Durban Street Food Festival

The Durban Street Food Festival is back for another unforgettable weekend and returning to The Pavilion Shopping Centre with its sixth instalment. As a foodie, you should get ready to experience the melting pot of flavours, cultures, sounds, and sights that makes Durban the cosmopolitan smorgasbord it is today. Prepare your taste buds for worldly food and all their mouth-watering flavours, as well as enjoy all the finest local musical talent on your doorstep, with live musicians by day and DJs heating things up when the sun goes down.

At the Durban Street Food Festival, there will be something for everyone, be it a fun filled outing for the family, chilled areas to experience the ambience, and zones for you and your friends who are in need of some cool fun times connecting with each other whilst taking in all the sights and sounds of the quirky cool food trucks and stalls, craft stalls and loads of entertainment. This all takes place in the undercover parking; outside entrance 5 (near Green Cross). The “entrée of festival delights” is taking place as follows: Friday, September 23, from 5 pm until 10 pm.

Saturday, September 24, from 11 am until 10 pm. Sunday, September 25, from 11 am until 7 pm. Tickets are available at Quicket with children under 12 entering free and an adult day pass for just R80 per person or you can get a weekend pass at R150 per person.