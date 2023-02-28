Iconic ‘I heart’ market celebrates its 15th birthday for first time away from Durban

Having found its new permanent home at Sugar Rush Park in Ballito, the Durban-bred iconic ‘I heart Market’ recently celebrated its 15th birthday. The first market was held in 2008 on the pavements outside the St Mary's Church Hall, next to the then Beanbag Bohemia in Morningside, Durban, and for the first time since its inception, the market marked its 15th birthday away from Durban.

According to the owner of the market, Anna Savage, the market started off with 12 stall-holders ranging from ceramics, silver jewellery, clothing and home-made deli goods, but it grew quickly, so it moved into the church hall and soon outgrew that. “Every time we moved venue, we would get an influx of interested traders, and within three months, we would be filled to the brim with traders. Finally, we found a home on the lawns of Moses Mabhida Stadium, where we traded for a few years, and now have found a permanent home at Sugar Rush in Ballito,” said Savage. For Savage, the success of the traders and the positive feedback from customers remain a constant highlight.

“It’s fabulous seeing people’s businesses grow. Special connections are made between customer and trader at the market. It’s a very personal experience. That's the magic of markets where you are meeting the maker rather than shopping in malls,” she said. The market offers a wide range of hand-crafted goods, including jewellery and accessories, leather goods, artisanal foods and deli goods, ceramics, visual arts, décor, and clothing. “These kinds of markets are so good for the small business economy. The direct contact to both customers and other traders and the connections that are made by the traders is what makes this such a robust small business environment. It’s a great feedback loop,” said Savage.

She said that their traders get feedback from the customer, they can see what products are preferred, and they get appreciation either through sales or praise for the work they have done, which counts for a lot. Savage also said that creating a curated platform for unique and interesting locally-made products and not allowing products that are imported or mass manufactured into the mix has been the consistent reason for the market’s success. “Customers and traders can be assured of top quality goods being traded here,” said Savage.

