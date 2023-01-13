Durban’s Golden Mile named as one of the best places to run and cycle

Although Durban’s Golden Mile beaches were snubbed last year when it comes to Blue Flag status, it’s great to know that Durban is winning at something. The Golden Mile received recognition as the best place to run and cycle, according to a study by SportsShoes.com. The study by the site is based on reviews from Tripadvisor.

“The study analysed Tripadvisor reviews for over 760 cycle routes, running paths and popular swimming locations across different countries to find out which attractions have left visitors so content they took to Tripadvisor to leave glowing reviews. The results were then ranked in order to name the best places to run, swim and cycle in each country, and which countries take the crown for each activity,” said SportsShoes.com. When it comes to beaches, of course, Camp’s Bay Beach in Cape Town was found to be at the top of the list when it comes to the best places to swim in South Africa, followed by uMhlanga Main Beach. So here is the list of the top five places to run, swim and cycle:

The Best Places to Run in South Africa 1. Golden Mile, Durban 2. Durban Botanic Gardens, Durban

3. Pretoria National Botanical Garden, Pretoria 4. Johannesburg Botanical Garden, Johannesburg 5. Hermanus Cliff Path, Hermanus

3. Silvermine Nature Reserve, Cape Town 4. Grotto Beach, Hermanus 5. Buffalo Bay, Knysna

The Best Places to Cycle in South Africa 1. Golden Mile, Durban 2. Giba Gorge Mountain Bike Park, Pinetown

3. Holla Trails, Ballito 4. Chapman's Peak Drive, Cape Town 5. Johannesburg Botanical Garden, Johannesburg